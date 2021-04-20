Lockdown should be the last resort; State Governments Should Allay Fears: Narendra Modi





In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that imposing a lockdown should be the last option and state governments must do everything to allay people’s fears. His speech comes hours after interacting with major vaccine makers and urging them to step up vaccine production. On Monday, the government expanded its vaccination strategy, opening vaccination to all people over 18 from May 1. Explaining the rationale for liberalizing the country’s immunization policy, Modi said he aimed to help India’s young working population continue their economic activities. . “The situation is different from last year when there was no COVID-19 vaccine in the country or infrastructure to produce PPE kits and other much-needed medical products,” he said. note. He said lockdown should be the last option and the focus should be on micro-containment. “If we are following all COVID-19 protocols, there will be no need to impose lockdowns,” Modi said. “States should use lockdown as a last resort – our focus should be micro-containment zones. We will take care of the economic health as well as the health of compatriots,” Modi said. Highlights from the Prime Minister’s address

– The second wave came back in a much more severe form, but we must act collectively and overcome this situation.



– “I would like to thank all the health workers and caregivers for their endless service to the nation,” Modi said.



– Governments at all levels are working to monitor the problem of oxygen scarcity.



– Pharmaceutical companies are working tirelessly to expand vaccine production.



– Special Covid facilities are being prepared in states to handle new cases.



– India has demonstrated great potential for vaccine storage infrastructure (cold storage).



– “The decisions taken in recent days will help the nation fight against the pandemic,” said the Prime Minister.



– India has fought the Covid threat with discipline and patience.



– “Urge state governments to ensure the well-being of migrants,” Modi said. Virtual PM interaction



Earlier today, PM Modi, in his virtual interaction with vaccine manufacturers from across the country, congratulated them on their accomplishments and professionalism. He said that the greatest strengths of our vaccine industry are its Samarthyas, Sansadhans and Seva Bhaavs, and this is what makes it a world leader in vaccines. Center’s covid management efforts



Earlier today, Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan chaired a high-level meeting with the directors of ten AIIMS, PGIMER Chandigarh and JIPMER Puducherry to discuss the public health response to the Covid crisis. India saw a slight drop in new cases, reporting 259,170 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, but saw the highest ever in a single day of virus-related deaths with 1,761 deaths.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos