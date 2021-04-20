Trump claimed Melania had never had cosmetic surgery: MSNBC host





It seems there is a lifetime when Republicans felt emboldened to criticize Donald Trump for going too far with his inflammatory tweets, but it happened five months after he started his presidency, when he criticized the appearance of MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski after undergoing cosmetic surgery.

“Morning Joe” co-hosted Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski in 2013. ”(Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP) (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press Archives)

Trump’s notorious tweet from June 2017 claiming that Brzezinski was ‘bleeding a lot from a facelift’ during a New Years Eve visit to Mar-a-Lago, drew condemnation from fellow Republicans and rekindled controversy about his misogynistic attitudes towards women who nearly derailed his candidacy, The New York Times reported at the time.

Now Brzezinski opens up on the origin story of Trump’s tweet. In a new interview for the New Abnormal podcast, she said that she and her husband and MSNBC co-host Joe Scarborough visited the former president and his wife Melania Trump at their Palm Beach resort, in Florida on New Years Eve 2016, a few days after a procedure done to reduce the wrinkles under her neck.

Brzezinski told podcast host Molly Jong-Fast that she spoke to Melania Trump about the procedure in a private “woman-to-woman” conversation. The conversation, Brzezinski added, took place in Donald and Melania’s bedroom in Mar-a-Lago, about eight weeks after Trump won the presidency.

“Melania was very curious about (the procedure),” Brzezinski said.

That’s when Trump approached the women and said, “You know Melania didn’t do a job. She is perfect.”

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand during the Oath of Allegiance in celebration of the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the National Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. On Friday, September 11, 2020 ( AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

When Jong-Fast expressed skepticism that the former Slovenian-born model had never had cosmetic surgery, Brzezinski said Trump exclaimed, “She is very beautiful and I said ( to Melania) that you are very beautiful.

As a backdrop, Brzezinski explained the unusual timing and setting of this exchange. She and Scarborough had once been friendly with Trump when he was the star of the NBC reality show “The Apprentice”. They were also initially receptive to his candidacy, but those feelings changed once Trump became the Republican nominee. Brzezinski told Jong-Fast, “He started to say amazing things.” At one point, Brzezinski added, Scarborough hung up on Trump during an on-air conversation.

Still, the newly elected Trump was eager to continue socializing with Scarborough and Brzezinski at the end of 2016. Hearing that they were in Florida, where Brzezinski said she had just had her surgery, Trump urged them to come to Florida. Mar-a-Lago where “we are organizing a fundraiser.

Brzezinski admitted that she was on medication and described herself as being a little crazy. Perhaps this explains why she felt overly confident attending the party so soon after her surgery and when she normally hated going to events. She also said she and Scarborough hoped to speak to Trump privately and get him to pledge to give them his first TV interview as president.

“Joe, I’m going to go, let’s go!” Brzezinski said. She explained that she was casually dressed in jeans and a black turtleneck, which she said would hide her operation, while adding that any evidence of the operation was “microscopic”.

Entering Mar-a-Lago, Brzezinski said she felt “pretty good” about herself. “By the way, it’s central to the facelift,” she says. “I’m going in there, and I’m nothing compared to that crowd in Mar-a-Lago.”

When they found Donald and Melania Trump in the middle of the crowd, the future first couple invited them to enter their room. There, their son Barron Trump was playing with a girl Trump called the tennis star “Anna Kournikova’s younger sister”.

Brzezinski admitted that she “shared too much” during her conversation with Melania, Trump’s third wife. The room tour ended with Brzezinski and Scarborough leaving without spending time alone with Trump discussing an interview. The only thing Brzezinski noticed before he left was that both sides of the bed looked like they had been used, perhaps “for a nap”.

Over the next five months, MSNBC hosts became increasingly critical of new President Trump. In June 2017, Trump lashed out at a tweet describing Brzezinski as “Crazy Mika with low IQ” and alleging that she was “bleeding” on New Years Eve. A photo from that night suggests that Trump’s claims were wrong.

For the record, it’s a photo of @MorningMika in Mar-a-Lago as Trump claims she was “bleeding a lot”. pic.twitter.com/NJgioOD3Va

– Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 29, 2017

The New York Times said the president’s tweet ended a period of relative silence on his part “on the volatile subject of gender.” The White House did not explain what caused Trump to explode, but a spokesperson said Brzezinski deserved a reprimand because of his harsh stance on Trump.

A “large number” of Republicans, including Senator Susan Collins of Maine, condemned Trump’s personal attack, Collins saying it was “so contrary to the way we expect a president to act” and “embarrassing for our country”.

Brzezinski said she learned of the tweet towards the end of a show, explaining that all she could do was “literally laugh out loud.” She said she didn’t feel hurt. But she, like Republicans and world leaders, was dismayed that Trump would resort to such a sexist attack.

“I really don’t care that my face is ashamed except when it comes to how women are treated,” she said.

Brzezinski personally responded by tweeting a photo of a box of Cheerios with the words “Made for Little Hands,” a reference to a long-standing insult to the size of Trump’s hands. MSNBC said in a statement, “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spitting out small personal attacks instead of doing his job.

Reflecting on Trump’s attack and the response, Brzezinski said, “I appreciate the Republicans coming to my defense. I appreciate that world leaders come to my defense. But you know? I wish they had done that to the insurgency or whatever he did.







