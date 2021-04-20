Boris Johnson says scientists strongly believe UK will be hit by third wave of Covid at some point in 2021

Boris Johnson said today that Britons should not be kidding themselves about the likelihood of a third wave of Covid at some point this year.

In one Downing street press conference today, Mr Johnson said the majority of scientific opinion believed there would be a third wave in 2021 – adding that Britons needed to prepare for it and learn to live with Covid.

However, he also announced a new antiviral task force to help work on new drugs for the treatment of Covid-19, including take-at-home drugs.

He said: We can’t kid ourselves that Covid is gone.

There’s nothing in the data right now that makes me think we’re going to have to deviate from the roadmap we’ve set out.

But the majority of scientific opinion is still that there will be another wave of Covid at some point this year. We have to learn to live with this disease.

The prime minister said the task force will give people confidence that the country can continue on the path to freedom.

He said: The success of our vaccination program demonstrated what the UK can accomplish by bringing together our brightest minds.

Our new Antivirals Task Force will seek to develop innovative treatments that you can take home to stop Covid-19 in its tracks.

These could provide another vital defense against any future increase in infections and save more lives.

Mr Johnson continued: This means, for example, that if you test positive for the virus, there might be a pill you could take home to stop the virus in its tracks and significantly reduce the risk of the infection turning into a more serious illness.

Mr Johnson said there was nothing in the current data to suggest they could not take the next step of unlocking under the roadmap as planned.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, also said tablet antivirals would be another key tool in the virus response.

They could help protect those who are unprotected or not eligible for vaccines, he said in a statement, adding that the task force will ensure that the most promising antivirals are deployed as quickly as possible.

They could also provide another layer of defense against worrying new variants.

He Comes as UK has recorded 33 deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 from Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 127,307.

The government also said as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday there had been 2,524 more laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK. This brings the total to 4,393,307.

There are currently several new variants in the UK that are worrying scientists, especially since it means people who have been vaccinated or previously infected could catch the new strain of agai.

It is hoped that any medicine taken at home will be able to combat the increase in infections and limit the impact of the new variants.

It comes as India has been placed on the travel redlist over concerns over a new variant found in the country.

Boris Johnson said putting India on the travel red list was purely preventative amid the variant first discovered there, which is under investigation by UK experts.

What was seen in India is the result of a variant under investigation, it has not yet been considered a variant of concern. I think that’s why there was a delay, the Prime Minister said at a press conference in Downing Street.

I think what the JBC (Joint Biosecurity Center) has decided is on a purely preventive basis that it is necessary now to put India on the red list.

I want to point out that even before that we have put in place measures for everyone coming from India which is really very, very hard.

