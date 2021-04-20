Lockdown should be the last resort, focus on micro-containment areas: PM Modi notifies states

India

oi-Deepika S

|

Updated: Tuesday April 20, 2021, 10:48 PM [IST]



New Delhi, April 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that lockdown should be the last resort and urged the state government to focus more on micro-containment areas.

In an address to the nation, he also called on all stakeholders, including the pharmaceutical industry, to collectively face the immediate challenge of the oxygen cylinder shortage.

Describing a number of measures taken by his government, including stepping up the production and supply of oxygen and medicine to allow vaccination of all people over 18 from next month, Modi a said he also understood the pain of those who had lost their family members.

The country is waging a very big battle against the pandemic, he said, adding that its second wave hit it like a storm after the situation appeared to have stabilized.

“The challenge is great, but we must overcome it with our determination, our courage and our preparation,” he said.

However, the two key messages in Modi’s 20-plus-minute address were to rule out virtually any immediate nationwide lockdown, a move that sparked a massive migration of workers from major cities last year and had hard hit the economy, and to reach out. to migrants.

PM Modi meets with vaccine manufacturers and urges them to increase production

Industry bodies praised Modi’s speech, saying he sends the right message to everyone about the country’s fight against COVID-19, including migrant workers, and will help the Indian economy overcome this pandemic.

Modi said: “In the current situation, we have to save our country from lockdown. I would also ask states to use lockdown as a last resort. We need to do our best to avoid a lockdown and we should focus on micro containment zones instead. “

He added that the country can improve the health of its economy and also take care of the health of the people in this way.

Some states have announced lockdowns in their worst-hit areas. Delhi is also under a weeklong lockdown that ends on Monday.

Modi added that the country now has vaccines to support India’s cold chain system and noted that it has launched the world’s largest vaccination campaign with two vaccines made in India. India is the fastest in the world to administer 10 crore, 11 crore and now 12 crore in vaccine doses, he said, as he persisted at length during his brief speech on a series of announcements made by his government to face the worst health crisis of all time. to hit the country.

In his speech to the nation, Modi said the people were suffering but “we must fight it with all our might” and expressed confidence that the coronavirus will be defeated through the combined efforts of the people.

“I want to thank our doctors and all of our healthcare workers for working tirelessly in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Modi noted that the pharmaceutical sector is working tirelessly to address all challenges of COVID-19, including vaccine development and delivery.

The prime minister said the shortage of oxygen cylinders had emerged as a major problem and said all stakeholders were working collectively to meet this challenge.

The situation is different from last year when there was no COVID vaccine in the country or the infrastructure to produce PPE kits and other much-needed medical products, he noted.

He said lockdown should be the last option and the focus should be on micro-containment.

“If we are following all COVID-19 protocols, there will be no need to impose lockdowns,” Modi said.

He urged people to reduce their movements and get vaccinated.

Modi also said that children have a key role to play in convincing elders that they should not leave their homes without proper reasons or for important work.