Will former President Donald Trump run again in 2024?





This isn’t the first time former President Donald Trump has hinted at a possibility of running again in 2024.

WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump said on Monday he was “very seriously” considering a presidential election in 2024, but would not confirm one way or another.

“I look at him very seriously, beyond serious,” Trump told Sean Hannity in a Fox News interview when asked if he would run for president again. “From a legal point of view, I don’t really want to talk about it yet, it’s a little too early.”

He did not specify what the “legal point of view” was, or if or when he would officially announce that he was running again. This isn’t the first time Trump has hinted at a potential run in 2024.

During his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, Trump did not use his speech to announce his intention to run again, but he repeatedly teased the prospect by predicting that a Republican would win back the White House in 2024.

When asked if hell is starting again, Trump says From a legal standpoint, I don’t really want to talk about it yet pic.twitter.com/bSNrWrtGmr

– Acyn (@Acyn) April 20, 2021

Republican presidential candidates have already started the race to succeed Trump. However, former United Nations Ambassador and Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has said she will run for president, but will not run against Donald Trump.

Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has launched an aggressive program of visits to states that will play a central role in the 2024 Republican primaries and he signed a contract with Fox News Channel. Former Trump vice president Mike Pence has launched a political advocacy group, finalized a book deal and later this month will deliver his first speech since leaving South Carolina. And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wooed donors, including in Trump’s backyard, with a prominent speech to the former president at a GOP fundraising retirement dinner this month. here in Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort town where Trump now lives.

Trump ended his presidency with such a firm grip on Republican voters that party leaders feared he would freeze the field of potential 2024 candidates, delaying preparations as he teased another race. Instead, many Republicans with national ambitions are openly laying the groundwork for campaigns as Trump continues to mull his own plans.

“It’s a free country. People can do whatever they want,” Trump adviser Jason Miller said in response to the move. “But,” he added, “if President Trump decides to run in 2024, the nomination will be his if you pay attention to the public polls of Republican voters.”

Trump plans to increase his visibility soon, with aides discussing options for holding rallies as early as late spring or summer. “There is a pretty strong demand out there to get President Trump on the road,” Miller said.







