Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Chinese President discuss climate change

RIYADH: The national culture awards ceremony got off to a good start in Riyadh, honoring 32 Saudi cultural figures in 14 categories.

As part of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program, the Ministry of Culture announced the first annual winners of the National Cultural Awards at a ceremony Monday evening at the Palace of Culture in the diplomatic quarter.

Sponsored by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, more than 14 categories have been awarded in the fields of pioneer culture, youth culture, cultural institutions, cinema, music, fashion, national heritage, literature, theater and performing arts, visual arts, architecture and design, culinary arts, publishing and translation.

In January 2020, the Ministry of Culture began the process of completion and received over 15,000 submissions online and began deliberating on the best submissions in October and chose the final winners in December.

Deputy Culture Minister Hamed M. Fayez spoke on behalf of Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Farhan Al-Saud in a speech at the ceremony stating that culture, with its civilizational value, its social weight and its role of effective development now occupies the place it deserves. Through the inspiring and ambitious national vision, Saudi Vision 2030, which restored culture as a fundamental pillar in building society. Anchored by national identity and aspects of pride in the history and civilization of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Although the Minister of Culture was not present, he congratulated the award winners for their role in preserving and promoting the culture of the Kingdom by stating that these intellectuals and creative minds are our cultural capital. With whom we will achieve, with them and with their help, a cultural renaissance at the height of our country.

Dana Awartani, one of the winners of the Jeddah Visual Arts Prize, brings traditional geometry and historical themes to life in her works of art.

For me it is a huge honor first of all to finally be recognized for the creative industry as a whole and for all the work we do, you know in recent years since the creation of the ministry, it has been completely different for us to get support and recognition.

This is the very first awards ceremony recognizing different arts which for me is an honor to be a part of and that’s all we have worked for, for the past my whole career has been summed up in awards of today and it’s also great to see her recognition of my own community, my own country in a place where I grew up and where my art started, Awartani shared with Arab News.

Arwa Alammari, a fashion pioneer for over 7 years and one of the fashion award winners, shared her feelings with Arab News, saying:

To be part of such a cultural celebration of our heritage in such a way and that it comes from my country means a lot to me, I have been working in this field for a very long time and have been awarded internationally but when it comes from my country, it means that we are all going towards cultural changes that are going to be exported to the world.

The awards ceremony ended with a speech by the Governor of Riyadh, Prince Faisal Bin Bandar, present on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

There is no doubt that this is a very excellent and wonderful stage. This establishes a cultural approach for this country which affirms its high and sublime position in all forums.

Prince Bandar thanked the Crown Prince for sponsoring the awards, the Ministry of Culture and members of the ministry for organizing the event, I hope we will all be successful on other occasions to come, so that we are at a high standard in all of our events, as much as tonight. Thank you and hope you are doing well every year. The peace, mercy and blessings of God be upon you.

14 cultural award winners: