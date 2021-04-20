Boao Forum: Xi and other Chinese leaders urge world to work together against Covid-19, East Asia News & Top Stories

BOAO – The world must work together in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in areas like the development and distribution of vaccines in order to defeat the virus, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the Boao Forum on Tuesday 20 April.

This theme was echoed by several other world leaders who spoke at the opening plenary, including Singapore President Halimah Yacob, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Solidarity and cooperation are needed in the ongoing fight against Covid-19, especially in areas such as information sharing and collective efforts, especially in the area of ​​vaccines, Xi said in his speech. video opening at the forum held in the southern province of Hainan.

“It is important to strengthen international cooperation in research and development, production and distribution of vaccines and to increase their accessibility and affordability in developing countries so that everyone in the world can access and afford them. vaccines he needs, ”he said.

“It is also important that we take comprehensive action to improve global governance in public health security and that we work together for a global health-for-all community.”

Thanks to the Belt and Road initiative, Chinese companies have already started joint vaccine production with countries such as Indonesia, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey.

“We will expand cooperation with various parties in the field of infectious disease control, public health, traditional medicine and other fields to jointly protect the life and health of people in all countries,” said he added, calling for closer partnerships in the field of health.

Amid tensions between China and the United States, Xi said countries must come together to meet global challenges, calling it “an era of hope.”

Following his speech, 22 leaders and heads of international organizations addressed the forum, many of whom did so virtually. Among them are Kristalina Georgieva, Director of the International Monetary Fund, Director General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Director of the World Intellectual Property Organization, Daren Tang.

In her video message, Ms Halimah said that Covid-19 has underlined the importance of multilateralism and has given the world a common cause to come together.

Mr Widodo said the global pandemic was a test of whether countries would be able to work together to fulfill the proclamations made at multilateral platforms and global summits, especially in areas such as gender equality. ‘access to vaccines.

“Can we lead by example? he said.

Asia must also increase its public health spending, create an alert system and invest more in the pharmaceutical and biosciences industry, he added.

As the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way countries interact with each other, Mr Widodo said the world is in fact a giant village currently lacking cohesion.

Ms. Ardern, New Zealand, also addressed the theme of a global village, stressing the need to restore and strengthen confidence in international institutions that allow small countries to have a voice.

Highlighting New Zealand’s recent presidency of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, Ms Ardern said organizations like these help ensure equality in all countries, that inaccessibility is not exacerbated by Covid 19 and that the economic recovery does not leave the disadvantaged or minorities behind.

“Countries within institutions do not always agree on every issue, just like in bilateral relations, but they are the best option in the world to deal with complex issues that require joint consultations,” she said. declared.