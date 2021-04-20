UAE renews $ 2 billion loan to Pakistan





ISLAMABAD:

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) renewed a $ 2 billion loan it made to Pakistan as part of the financial bailout after the PTI formed the government in August 2018.

The loan matured in March and the government of the day feared that the UAE, like Saudi Arabia, would ask Pakistan to return the money.

However, the official statement released Tuesday after talks between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan confirmed that the $ 2 billion loan has been renewed.

The news would be a great relief for the PTI government as it needs this favor from the UAE to consolidate its foreign exchange reserves.

The official document states that FM Qureshi thanked the UAE for their continued support and cooperation bilaterally, as well as in international forums. Pronouncing the UAE’s decision to postpone the $ 2 billion Abu Dhabi Fund deposit, Foreign Minister Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s commitment to provide all possible support to Pakistan. Qureshi thanked his counterpart, stressing that the decision reflected the warm and brotherly ties between the two countries.

Developments have also suggested that friction between Pakistan and the Gulf countries on some issues is now easing. Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman also recently phoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to invite him to the kingdom. The prime minister is expected to visit Saudi Arabia soon.

Although the UAE has renewed the loan, there has been no apparent breakthrough on the issue of work visas for Pakistan. The UAE has banned work visas for Pakistan since November last year.

The official statement only mentioned FM Qureshi praising the positive contribution of the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE to the development and progress of the two countries.

He stressed the need to maintain and strengthen people-to-people ties, as well as to remove obstacles that hinder movement between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated the progress and development of the UAE over the past five decades.

He attributed this achievement to the nation’s sagacious and visionary leadership. Foreign Minister Abdullah thanked him and recognized the valuable role played by the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE’s growth and prosperity.

The two foreign ministers reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen cordial relations between the two nations. They reviewed the full range of bilateral relations, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, technology, tourism and labor. .

FM Qureshi presented its plans to showcase the history as well as the future potential of Pakistan-UAE cooperation at EXPO 2020 Dubai in October 2021.

The two foreign ministers also discussed ways to give new impetus to existing relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. In this regard, they agreed to facilitate ministerial-level visits from both sides.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Qureshi briefed his counterpart on the grave human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by India (IIOJK) and Pakistan’s continued efforts to support the ongoing peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan .

Expressing his sincere appreciation for the warm hospitality of the UAE, Qureshi reiterated his invitation to Foreign Minister Abdullah to visit Pakistan as soon as possible. FM Abdullah graciously accepted the invitation.

Following his visit to the UAE (April 17-19), Foreign Minister Qureshi left the UAE today (Tuesday).

In addition to his official engagements, the Minister of Foreign Affairs met with the Pakistan Business Council, members of the Pakistani community, including investors and businessmen, in Dubai and interacted with local and international media in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

He also visited EXPO 2020 Dubai and the Pakistan Pavilion being established to showcase Pakistan’s potential in the region’s largest exhibition ever hosted by the UAE.

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have enjoyed close brotherly ties for nearly five decades that are firmly rooted in a common belief and shared values ​​and culture. The relationship is marked by high-level visits and interactions which give continued impetus to bilateral cooperation. This was the foreign minister’s second visit to the United Arab Emirates in the past five months.

Meanwhile, on the next leg of his four-day visit, Foreign Minister Qureshi left for Iran on Tuesday. He will meet with his Iranian counterpart and challenge the Iranian president. Qureshi is also due to visit Qatar and Turkey as part of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach on the Afghanistan issue.

