Boehner gets no credit for criticizing Trump. He just voted for him!





But he also recently revealed to Time magazine that he voted for Trump in 2020, saying his policies broadly reflected the policies I believed in and Trump’s choices for the Supreme Court were top notch.

By admitting to having voted for the president, Boehner exposes the emptiness of his criticism which makes the headlines, which he repeated in theaters for the televiewers, red wine in hand. His admission to the polls signals to mainstream Republican voters that loyalty to the party and its policies matters more than how party leaders govern and that it is okay to vote for Trump despite his troubling personal conduct.

The Boehners’ willingness to criticize Trump’s leadership style while endorsing his policies is not unique among former GOP statesmen. James Baker, who was Secretary of State under George HW Bush and Chief of Staff under Ronald Reagan, made the same reasoning when voting for Trump, saying: I will not quit my party. You can tell that my party left me because its leader did. After flirting with voting for Joe Biden last year, Baker said he would ultimately vote for Trump because of conservative judges, deregulation and tax cuts.

The story continues under the ad

Likewise, Bob Dole, the former Senate Majority Leader, has stated that some members of the Republican caucus are so right wing they are about to fall from Capitol Hill, and shares the Boehners’ dislike of Cruz. But in 2020, Dole was the only living former GOP presidential candidate openly supporting Trump and said the Presidential Debates Commission was biased because none of the Republican members of the bipartisan group supported the president.

It is understandable that these men feel loyal to the party they helped build and the values ​​that have defined it for decades. Indeed, the Trump administration has mirrored some of those same priorities, ushering in record tax cuts and appointing judges favored by social conservatives. But these leaders undoubtedly understand the threat posed by Trump, who, among his many sins, tried to get a foreign head of state to unearth a political opponent and sought to overturn a free and fair election. Such behavior undermines the entire political system and undermines confidence in the government. Eventually, their support will come back to haunt Republicans as voters quit the party.

Moreover, by openly endorsing the idea of ​​voting for Trump, former Republicans have undermined their own warnings. If Trump deserves their vote, they should not view Trump as radical or dangerous as their warnings suggest.

Many Republicans who are currently in office still live in fear of the wrath of Trump or his most staunch supporters, who could suffocate them in a primary. As a result, it falls more on those like Boehner, who have neither the need nor the desire to re-enter politics, to create some sort of guard against the extremists he mocks.

The story continues under the ad

That’s not to say there wouldn’t be ramifications for powerful GOP figures who refuse to support the vindictive former president or condemn their party. Cindy McCain, widow of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), And former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), Two of Trump’s most vocal critics, have been censored by the Arizonas Republican Party for supporting Biden. The Wyoming GOP also censored Republican House leadership Rep. Liz Cheney for her vote to impeach Trump.

Cruz has already responded to the Boehners’ criticisms of him by qualifying him as drunk and swollen contempt. And it is no coincidence that the Boehners left Congress, earlier than expected, amid the ascendancy of the reluctant GOP movement that would later give birth to Trump.

The Boehners’ rehabilitation tour will likely earn him a few admirers and praise him for proclaiming loud and clear that the GOP has gone too far, even for someone like him, who entered Congress as a pitcher. of self-proclaimed bombs. But as long as he gives in to the same radicals who scared him from Congress, Boehner blows as much smoke as the cigarettes he loves to blow.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos