Why China’s Xi Jinping suddenly wants ‘justice, not hegemony’ in world order, World News

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the system of global governance should be made fairer and more just, and that the rules set by one country or some nations cannot be imposed on others. “The world wants justice, not hegemony,” Xi said in his opening speech at the annual Boao Forum for Asia, the region’s response to Davos.

But why is Xi Jinping doing and saying what he is?

To understand it, you have to look at the history of your country. The last 100 years have been a red century for China dominated by communism. The vehicle for this domination was the Chinese Communist Party. Many leaders have come and gone, but the party remains.

In a few months the CCP will celebrate its centenary – 100 years since the founding of parties Much has changed in these 100 years – socialism has taken a back seat, equality has become a drawback. The peasant and guerrilla party seeks world domination and takes no prisoners.

Mao Zedong was talking about seeking truth from facts. Today his country specializes in propaganda and lies.

How did it happen?

China is an image of its leader, and Chinese Communism is all about the personality. The leader decides in which direction the party and the country are going. Three chapters of Chinese communism bear witness to this.

First there was the era of Mao Zedong, an insecure and ruthless ruler who presided over deadly famines and a violent cultural revolution, then Deng Xiaoping and the era of reform. China began to embrace technocracy, embracing the modernity that ended with the presidency of Hu Jintao. And then came Xi Jinping, who is leading China down the path of war. This chapter of Chinese Communism is still unfolding and it has already decided its climax.

A world dominated by the People’s Republic with him at the helm. Xi Jinping keeps talking about the Chinese dream. He plans to do so by placing the party firmly at the top. The politburo is now a secret cabal whose state corporations have become party assets. The People’s Liberation Army has been reduced to mercenaries. Xi Jinping intends to create a new world order.

China is hijacking global organizations and reshaping them. Chinese nationals head four of the 15 United Nations agencies. They left the World Trade Organization and the World Health Organization toothless.

So, this is what a world ruled by Beijing will look like: Freedom and liberty will be regulated by the state, the Internet will be heavily censored, and democracy will be reduced to a theory. In addition, we can say goodbye to a rule-based order. This is China’s mega-plan and the first step is to test the waters. The South China Sea, where hundreds of Chinese ships still sail in disputed waters, is Beijing’s dress rehearsal.

The Philippines has asked China to pull out, but China says they are fishing vessels. President Duterte says he is ready to deploy his navy to assert his claims on the disputed islands. Duterte said this on Monday – I’m not that interested in fishing now. I don’t think there are really enough fish to argue. It turns out that there is no fish.

How can the world tackle this?

Democracies must close ranks. We saw an example of this last week in Washington when Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with US President Joe Biden.

Their joint statement mentioned three key issues: the genocide of the Uyghurs, the repression in Hong Kong and the intimidation of Taiwan. The mention of Taiwans really pissed off the Chinese. Japan has always been kind to Taiwan, and the last time it mentioned Taiwan in a joint statement was in 1969.

But what about Europe?

Historically they have been a key player in world politics and it is a conflict that they cannot afford to stay away from. On Monday, the EU unveiled a new policy document on the Indo-Pacific. He does not name China but the intention is clear.

Europe wants a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific. Member states such as France, Germany and the Netherlands plan to strengthen their naval presence there. The document also talks about promoting democracy and human rights. These are clear references to China. But in typical European fashion, they have done well. The EU sees competition where there is conflict and is still determined to sign an investment agreement with China.