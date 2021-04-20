Imran Khan feels the bite and calls on Parliament to decide the expulsion of French envoys





Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government decided to call an early sitting of Pakistan’s National Assembly on Tuesday to decide on the expulsion of the French ambassador, a signal that Prime Minister Khan was trying to appease the Islamic extremist group that he had banned last week.

Home Secretary Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced the decision to advance the National Assembly session by two days from Thursday, adding that the decision was taken after another round of talks with outlaw Tehreek -i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). The extremist group has been campaigning against France for months for President Emmanuel Macrons to defend the right of Charlie Hebdo magazine to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad, an act considered blasphemous by Muslims.

Pakistani observers in India said the National Assembly’s recommendation to expel the French ambassador was inevitable since the political class in Islamabad would not want to anger the TLP.

The radical group, formed in 2016, has grown into one of Pakistan’s most extremist Islamist parties and lobbied for strict application of Islamic Sharia laws and the death of blasphemers. Prime Minister Khan banned the group after leading street protests against the arrest of their leader, cleric Saad Rizvi. The AP news agency said the TLP wanted the government to expel the French ambassador under an agreement signed between the government and the Rizvis party in February.

True, Prime Minister Khan sought to contact the protesters on Monday, stressing that he and the TLP shared the ultimate goal of ending blasphemy incidents across the world, but had taken a different approach. He tried to reason that the expulsion of the French envoy would harm Pakistan and not help stop such incidents.

When we fire the French ambassador and sever relations with them, it means that we sever relations with the European Union, he said in a televised speech, according to Pakistani newspaper Dawn. Half of our textile exports go to the EU, so half of our textile exports would have disappeared.

This call, which was also aimed at clarifying his government’s position vis-à-vis the international community, could not convince the TLP to back down. In recent weeks, the group has blocked highways, railroads and access routes to major cities.

Four police officers were killed, nearly a dozen were taken hostage and more than 800 injured, many seriously, in the clashes that followed.

But Pakistani observers in New Delhi said it was Imran Khan who started the fire last October who valued Prime Minister Khan’s credibility and encouraged groups that challenge his authority. Prime Minister Khan was one of the few leaders of majority Muslim countries to campaign against President Macron for his words defending the right to blaspheme under freedom of speech; Turkeys Recep Tayyip Erdogan was another.

Prime Minister Khan, who was then seen as aspiring to a leadership position in a new alliance of Islamic countries with Turkey and Malaysia, wrote to leaders of Muslim-majority countries, urging them to act collectively to counter the growing Islamophobia in non-Muslim states. .

Analysts said the move to appease ultra-conservative groups in Pakistan and project himself as a defender of Islam abroad began to boomerang soon after.

I think the prime minister realized that appeasing radical forces is not an easy task because when you try to please them they demand more and more, the security analyst said Amir Rana at the AFP news agency. So far, he has failed to maintain balance.

PM Khan, Indian officials suggest, is not the first to play against hard-line extremist groups. In the 1980s, the chairman of the military dictator Zia-ul-Haq, who ruled Pakistan for a decade, attempted the same strategy with equally disastrous results.

The Pakistani state has, for decades, actively promoted the ideology that led to the TLP and which led many in the population to sympathize with the TLP, said Madiha Afzal, a member of the Brookings Institution, according to AFP. .

