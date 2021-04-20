Super League sparked Boris Johnson, but path to victory looks risky

Recent proposals for a European Super League have created serious headaches for the political leaders of the three countries concerned. However, the pain is particularly acute for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The English Premier League is the richest Soccer league in the world and six of the 12 teams initially registered at the new competition are from England, with three coming from Spain and Italy respectively.

The Premier League is considered a great British success story. The league’s contribution to the UK economy is estimated to be over $ 10 billion, with nearly 200 countries showing games.

As a result, Johnson has more political skin in the game than his Spanish and Italian counterparts.

Along with other European leaders, Johnson strongly opposed the Super League.

“How can it be fair to create some sort of cartel that prevents clubs from playing against each other without the hope and excitement of fans across the country? Johnson said Tuesday during a press briefing in Downing Street.

He repeated on several occasions that the football authorities had “the full support of his government to take all necessary measures to put an end to these plans”. On Tuesday, the Premier League said it was “considering all available actions” to prevent a Super League from progressing.

When pressed on the matter, Johnson’s official spokesperson said that while authorities, such as the Premier League, lose their temper and rally with the Super League, the government’s current tone suggests that it is unlikely that he will back down.

In a statement to Parliament on Monday, Johnson’s Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden made it clear that this meant exploring some drastic measures.

“We are looking at all options, from governance reform to competition law, to the mechanisms that allow football to take place. Simply put, we will be looking at everything the government is doing to help these clubs play, ”he said.

You’d be forgiven for wondering why Johnson, a free-market liberal with a long-standing objection to state interference, suddenly considered going so far as to pass legislation to “get these proposals stopped.” “.

Theories range from the Prime Minister having undergone a conversion since his days as mayor of London, when he warned of an “orgy of stable door slamming and excessive regulation” for financial services, to cynical politics and trying to hang on to the poorest voters he won in the 2019 General Election.

The reality is probably less interesting. “In England, the love of football is not limited to one part of the country or a set of seats, and I suspect this intervention will be almost universally popular,” says Chris Curtis of Opinium Research.

“What’s more interesting is the extent to which Johnson is prepared to throw conservative economic orthodoxy under the bus if he thinks it will help him win the next election.”

Tory parliamentarians, many of whom have been frightened by Johnson’s drift into the free market economy since becoming Prime Minister, seem comfortable with the current rumors coming from Downing Street.

Damian Collins, Tory MP and chairman of the digital, culture, media and sport select committee, told CNN that while his preference would be “a deal between the governing bodies that forces the Super League to back down,” the government must explore what legal options it has to prevent English clubs from joining the new competition.

If the current laws are found to be insufficient, which is likely, then the government will have to “introduce new legislation that would protect the integrity of our sporting competition,” Collins added.

So, with the support of both the public and his party, what makes this such a headache for Johnson?

The Prime Minister came straight out and said he wanted to stop this Super League.

“I don’t think it’s fair that they [clubs] should be somehow dislocated from their hometown and hometown and turned into international brands and staples with no reference to the fans who have loved them all their lives, ”Johnson said during the Downing press briefing Street Tuesday.

Anything that wouldn’t stop Premier League clubs from moving forward with the Super League would be a political failure.

Realistically, Johnson has only two ways to change club minds: discouragement and legal action.

As Collins said, the cleanest option for Johnson is for football authorities to sufficiently sanction clubs that join the Super League by preventing players from representing national teams or securing points in domestic leagues. If it worked, Johnson gets the double win for making the right noises but keeping his hands clean.

If that kind of discouragement is not possible, Johnson may need to consider cutting state support for these clubs to stage matches. This can range from non-supervision of the police during matches to denial of visas for international players.

Taking legal action is arguably the most complicated path for Johnson. The government may try to use existing competition laws, but very few believe it would hold. Which means that if all paths fail, Johnson may have to introduce legislation that would see the government intervene in very wealthy private companies.

It is politically risky.

Jolyon Maugham, director of the Good Law Project, a nonprofit that uses the law to protect the public interest, says the government could “introduce a law saying these clubs can’t join this league and their directors will go. in jail if they do. It would go through Parliament and come into effect immediately. “

This hypothetical legislation could also mean that, as is the case in Germany, supporters are the majority shareholder of football clubs. However, there would be serious consequences.

There is no doubt that a majority in parliament sanctioning major state intervention in a key sector would drastically affect how the UK is viewed by foreign investors, who are increasingly important to the UK government. Johnson after Brexit.

Another strange turning point in Brexit history is that Johnson no longer has the backing of the European Court of Justice, which would almost certainly overturn such legislation. “It is an ironic consequence of Britain’s regained sovereignty that we cannot use the EU as a scapegoat that allows us to have our cake and eat it,” Maugham says.

If the football authorities don’t do Johnson’s job for him, the ultimate decision to take action that matches current rhetoric will not be a simple one.

“Do they want to introduce new laws that fundamentally change the way market forces have governed the sports industry?” asks Catherine Haddon, constitutional expert at the Institute for Government.

“They will have to think about the precedent this sets for the way the government manages the sports industry, as well as the legal consequences.”

These consequences will also have a political dimension. Over the past year, Johnson has been forced to make several high-profile and embarrassing U-turns. If his current fiery breathing is finally hosed down, that will be another hit that could damage reputation in the long run.

For politicians across Europe, tackling the loose financial interests of football clubs and institutions will always be popular.

Johnson’s categorical threats to end the Super League might not come with much immediate peril. But they could give others a cover to avoid acting. If that happens, Johnson is faced with a genuine step into the unknown where all options could backfire in the long run. And unlike his European counterparts, he will have to take this step alone.