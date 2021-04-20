Politics
China, Indonesia to deepen Belt and Road cooperation and immunization
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for increased efforts to align the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Indonesia’s Global Maritime Axis vision during a phone conversation with the Indonesian president. Joko Widodo.
Widodo said Indonesia hopes to work with China to jointly build the Belt and Road.
Proposed by Xi in 2013, the BRI includes the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road and aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and the ‘Africa along and beyond the ancient Silk Road routes.
Widodo’s vision for the Global Maritime Axis emphasizes the sea as the future of Indonesia.
A September 3, 2020 photo of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway box girder construction site in Indonesia. The railway is jointly built by China and Indonesia and is part of the Belt and Road initiative. / Xinhua
Xi called on Indonesia to seize the opportunities presented by China’s efforts to foster a new development paradigm of “dual circulation”, which enables domestic and foreign markets to be mutually reinforcing, with the domestic market as a pillar. .
He expressed the hope that the two countries will promote practical cooperation in various fields and improve the quality and extent of their cooperation.
The two sides are expected to keep pushing forward key projects, such as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway and the Comprehensive Regional Economic Corridor, he said.
With a speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the high-speed railway built with Chinese technology will reduce the journey between Jakarta and Bandung, the capital of West Java province, from more than three hours to about 40 minutes.
Xi said China and Indonesia should also harness the potential of the new energy and maritime cooperation and strengthen cooperation in the digital economy and other fields.
China wants Indonesia to export more quality products to China and help Chinese companies increase their investment in Indonesia, he told Widodo.
The two countries should step up efforts for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to enter into force and be implemented and promote trade liberalization and economic integration in the region, Xi said.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (left) receives his second injection of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 27, 2021. He received his first vaccine on January 13. / Xinhua
Commenting on the fight against COVID-19, Xi said that China, while broadly promoting national immunization, continues to cooperate with Indonesia on vaccines, helps Indonesia build a regional vaccine production and jointly resist the ‘vaccine divide’.
China has started vaccinating foreign nationals in the country, including Indonesian citizens, he said, calling on Indonesia to actively support Chinese citizens in the Southeast Asian country.
Xi said China is willing to strengthen strategic mutual trust and strategic coordination with Indonesia, jointly defend multilateralism and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.
Widodo congratulated the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) on its centenary this year, praising China’s success under the leadership of the CPC, especially the country’s remarkable achievements in poverty reduction and economic development.
Describing China as Indonesia’s “good friend and brother”, Widodo said his country hoped to learn from China’s experience, improve economic and trade relations between the two sides, facilitate the railway project in high speed Jakarta-Bandung and deepen interpersonal relationships. Trades.
He thanked China for its support in the fight against COVID-19, adding that Indonesia hopes to strengthen cooperation with China in the field of vaccine production.
Widodo received two injections of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech in January.
