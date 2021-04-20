China, Indonesia to deepen Belt and Road cooperation and immunization

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for increased efforts to align the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Indonesia’s Global Maritime Axis vision during a phone conversation with the Indonesian president. Joko Widodo. Widodo said Indonesia hopes to work with China to jointly build the Belt and Road. Proposed by Xi in 2013, the BRI includes the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road and aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and the ‘Africa along and beyond the ancient Silk Road routes. Widodo’s vision for the Global Maritime Axis emphasizes the sea as the future of Indonesia. Read more: Chinese FM Wang Yi visits Indonesia and meets Widodo Indonesia ready to work with China on Belt and Road Initiative

A September 3, 2020 photo of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway box girder construction site in Indonesia. The railway is jointly built by China and Indonesia and is part of the Belt and Road initiative. / Xinhua A September 3, 2020 photo of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway box girder construction site in Indonesia. The railway is jointly built by China and Indonesia and is part of the Belt and Road initiative. / Xinhua

Xi called on Indonesia to seize the opportunities presented by China’s efforts to foster a new development paradigm of “dual circulation”, which enables domestic and foreign markets to be mutually reinforcing, with the domestic market as a pillar. . He expressed the hope that the two countries will promote practical cooperation in various fields and improve the quality and extent of their cooperation. The two sides are expected to keep pushing forward key projects, such as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway and the Comprehensive Regional Economic Corridor, he said. With a speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the high-speed railway built with Chinese technology will reduce the journey between Jakarta and Bandung, the capital of West Java province, from more than three hours to about 40 minutes. Read more: How China is helping Indonesia ease its insane traffic jams Faces of Belt and Road: The ups and downs of a Chinese couple working on the Jakarta-Bandung rail Xi said China and Indonesia should also harness the potential of the new energy and maritime cooperation and strengthen cooperation in the digital economy and other fields. China wants Indonesia to export more quality products to China and help Chinese companies increase their investment in Indonesia, he told Widodo. The two countries should step up efforts for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to enter into force and be implemented and promote trade liberalization and economic integration in the region, Xi said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (left) receives his second injection of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 27, 2021. He received his first vaccine on January 13. / Xinhua Indonesian President Joko Widodo (left) receives his second injection of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 27, 2021. He received his first vaccine on January 13. / Xinhua