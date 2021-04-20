Union Ministers and BJP Leaders – The New Indian Express





Through PTI NEW DELHI: Senior Union ministers and top BJP leaders on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to the nation on the coronavirus situation as reassuring to the public while stressing his call for maintaining discipline and use of locking as a last resort. In the midst of a second wave of the pandemic, Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday and called on people to follow the right discipline to protect everyone from the novel coronavirus. Modi in his speech emphasized discipline and patience, said top BJP leader and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, adding that with the participation of the public, the country will overcome this challenge. arenarendramodi , – – Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 20, 2021 Singh added that efforts were also being made to strengthen the system. Hailing the Prime Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he assured the country that the government will improve the health of the country’s economy as well as that of its people. He also urged states to let lockdown be the last resort and instead focus on micro-containment areas to deal with the pandemic. “These words from Modiji, while making us aware of the hard battle we must fight together, also reassured us that we are in this matter together. That we, as a nation, are doing all that we can. it takes to ensure the success of #IndiaFightsCorona, ”Shekhawat said. in a series of tweets. PM arenarendramodi ji assured the country that we will improve the health of the country’s economy as well as that of our people. He urged states to allow #Confinement be the last resort and instead focus on micro-containment areas to manage Covid. – Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) April 20, 2021 BJP organizing secretary BL Santhosh said Modi had asked everyone to follow security protocols to avoid the lockdown. Conscience …. Discipline …. Confidence … three things underlined by PM arenarendramodi I address it. – BL Santhosh (@blsanthosh) April 20, 2021 Amid a staggering increase in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Modi said on Tuesday that a lockdown should be the “last resort” to deal with the raging pandemic and called on states to convince workers migrants to remain in their workplace with a guarantee for their lives and livelihoods.







