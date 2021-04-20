Joe Biden or Donald Trump have they won your city of the Inland Empire? – Company press





Take a polarized electorate, add in a historically high turnout, and campaign months, if not years, and you’ll have a pretty good idea of ​​how a city voted in the 2020 presidential election.

For the most part, whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump won a city in the Inland Empire largely depended on that city’s voter registration.

Cities with a plurality or majority of Democrats tended to go for Biden, while red cities went to Trump, according to results recently released by the Secretary’s Office for the States of California.

Biden, like Hillary Clinton, won Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties in a decisive victory in California. But he also picked six cities won by Trump in 2016.

Here is a closer look at the results of the presidential election in the interior.

Some city results show extremes

The Blue Cities voted for Biden and the Red Cities voted for Trump. But in some cases, cities voted overwhelmingly for one of the two.

Take Canyon Lake, for example. As of November, the southwestern city of Riverside County, with a population of about 12,000, already had the highest percentage of registered Republican voters of any city in Riverside County or San Bernardino County.

At election time, Canyon Lake gave Trump his third highest share of the vote of any city in California. About 75% of Canyon Lake voters chose Trump, behind only the Kern County towns of Maricopa – 80.1% – and Taft – 79.5%.

For Biden, his highest voting shares in the region came in Coachella and Palm Springs, where he won 78.1% and 77.5% of the vote, respectively. These bidens did not have the highest voting shares in the state. He got 93.8% of the vote in Berkeley, for example.

The Inland Empire is also home to one of the narrowest voting margins between Biden and Trump. In Hemet, where registered Democrats outnumbered their GOP counterparts by around 1,200 voters, Biden beat Trump by just 148 votes, making him one of six California cities where the margin between the two candidates was lower. at 1%.

Support grouped into geographic areas

The numbers also show that support for Biden and Trump tended to be lumped together. If one of the candidates wins a city, there is a good chance that he will win his neighbors.

For example, Biden has picked up Riverside, Moreno Valley, Perris, Eastvale, Jurupa Valley and Corona along with San Bernardino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Rialto, Grand Terrace, Highland and Redlands as well as Claremont, Montclair, San Dimas, Pomona, Diamond Bar and Chino.

President Joe Biden, seen at the White House in March 2021, has found strong support in the region’s most populous cities. He won the biggest cities in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

Former President Donald Trump seen at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida has found great support in the town of Canyon Lake in southwest Riverside County. The city gave Trump its third-highest share of the vote of any city in California. (AP Photo / John Raoux)

Trump won Temecula, Murrieta, Canyon Lake, Wildomar and Menifee with Yucaipa, Calimesa and Beaumont.

There are exceptions. Norco went to Trump as his neighbors favored Biden, and Trump also won Indian Wells despite Bidens’ success in other parts of the Riverside County desert.

Applicants transported from urban or rural areas

Like the rest of the country, there is a clear link between population density and election results.

In general, the more people a city has, the more likely it is to go to Biden, which won the larger cities in Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. Trump did better in small towns – although Temecula and Murrieta each have over 100,000 residents – and he won the unincorporated parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, which make up about 15% of the population of both. counties.

Results differ from the 2016 election

While a majority of the Inland region voted for the Democratic nominee in the 2016 and 2020 elections, Biden outclassed Clinton.

He flipped six interior towns where Trump won in 2016: Palm Desert, Hemet, La Quinta, Banning, La Verne and Lake Elsinore.

Of the 18 interior cities Trump won in the two years, he got a higher percentage of the vote in 2020 than in 2016 in half of them. In order, he won the most at Blythe, then Norco, Barstow, Needles, Wildomar, Yucaipa, Canyon Lake, Hesperia and Calimesa. He lost the most support, in order, to Indian Wells, Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Temecula, Murrieta, Big Bear Lake, Menifee, Apple Valley and Beaumont.

Biden and Clinton both won 33 interior cities. The ones where Biden recorded the biggest gains over Clinton were Rancho Mirage, Palm Springs, Redlands and Grand Terrace. A dozen cities voted more strongly for Clinton in 2016 than Biden in 2020, led by Coachella, Perris, Fontana and Rialto.

René Van Vechten, professor of political science at the University of Redlands, said what struck her was how little the results of most cities have changed, even though 2020 had a turnout. much higher than 2016.

This was also true in the unincorporated areas, said Van Vechten, noting that Trumps’ margin of victory barely changed from 2016 to 2020 in the unincorporated county of San Bernardino, even though the turnout was rose from around 99,000 voters in 2016 to over 121,000 last year.

What does it all mean?

The results last November indicate a troubling trend for the GOP in the Inland Empire, said Shaun Bowler, professor of political science at UC Riverside.

If you had the (inner) card from, say, 20 or 30 years ago, you’d see a lot more red, Bowler said via email. The GOP has gone from being the dominant party in the region to that of a distinct minority.

The patterns of red and blue will change in the next election, Bowler said.

The eventual recall of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, for example, will likely be a little redder, he said. But the blue tide has increased and will be there for a while because Democrats have been more successful in coming up with policies that people want the GOP to have.

With Republicans seemingly more concerned with ideological purity than politics, this type of politics can help a candidate win primaries and raise funds, but they don’t win statewide, Bowler added. The GOP continues to fight within itself over who is more conservative (but) it is a fight between an increasingly small number of people.

Marcia Godwin, professor of public administration at La Verne University, said by email that it was striking how the regions of the Interior Valley – east of Los Angeles County, west from San Bernardino County and Riverside (County) west – have become a sea of ​​blue. . Only the town of Norco remains deeply red.

That said, we have to be careful, however, not to forget that there are several communities that have narrowly gone for Biden that are very divided in terms of partisanship, Godwin said. They include San Dimas, La Verne, Upland and Rancho Cucamonga who all had vocal Trump supporters and some residents placing Trump signs in their gardens – now moving to Recall Newsom.

Following an extraordinarily high turnout in 2020, in a post-Trump election, the results could go back a bit in favor of Republicans, even as mainstream partisanship has shifted towards Democrats, Godwin added.

