Narendra Modi: Resurgence of Covid in India as having been hit by a storm | Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi: Resurgence of Covid in India as having been hit by a storm
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned that the resurgence of the coronavirus in the country is as if it is struck by a storm as new infections exceed 250,000 per day, with hospitals at risk of being overwhelmed and cremations in some areas. carried out 24 hours a day.
His government has come under increasing criticism for its handling of the crisis, as oxygen, drugs, tests and hospital beds remain in critical shortages in the most affected areas. Modi, however, said that despite the sheer scale of the health crisis, lockdowns should be seen as a last resort.
New concerns about the second wave of Covid-19 arose when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled a trip scheduled earlier this week and India was added to the UK’s travel red list to amid concerns about a new variant that has emerged in the country.
In a national speech on Tuesday, Modi tried to reassure Indians with promises of vaccines for all people 19 and older and praising the country’s pharmaceutical industry.
The country is now waging a very big battle against Covid-19. The situation had improved for a while, but the second wave of Covid-19 came like a storm, Modi said.
I express my condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones to Covid-19. Like a member of your family, I am with you in this sad hour. The battle is long and difficult, but we must overcome it with our dedication and courage.
Modis’ speech came just hours after meeting with vaccine manufacturers via video conference and asking them to increase production.
However, it was unclear how credible this effort would be after last week’s call from India’s largest vaccine maker, the Serum Institute of India, to US President Joe Biden to lift the embargo on exports of raw materials to allow more vaccines. production.
His speech follows growing anger at the Prime Minister of India, who has been criticized for continuing to address tens of thousands at state election rallies and for letting Hindu worshipers gather for a festival, with hashtags like #ResignModi and #SuperSpreaderModi on Twitter.
India’s coronavirus experience had appeared to turn the tide of other countries, with cases peaking at over 100,000 a day last year before dropping to almost negligible 10,000 a day in the first few months of this year in one country of 1.3 billion inhabitants.
Cases have started roaring in recent weeks, however, with India apparently unprepared for a second wave of the magnitude that has emerged.
As the capital New Delhi rushed to convert schools into hospitals, abandoned field hospitals in hard-hit cities have reopened.
A key issue has been the oxygen shortage in many places, with India trying to import oxygen while diverting oxygen supplies from industry to hospitals.
The new Sanjay Gandhi hospital run by the government of Delhis is increasing the number of beds for Covid-19 patients from 46 to 160. But R Meneka, the person in charge of coordinating the Covid-19 response at the hospital, said that ‘he was not sure whether the facility had the capacity to supply oxygen to so many beds.
The government-run hospital in Burari, an industrial center on the outskirts of the capital, only had oxygen for two days on Monday, and found that most of the town’s vendors were running out, a said Ramesh Verma, who coordinates the Covid-19 response there.
Every minute we get hundreds of calls for beds, he said.
Shahid Malik, who works at a small oxygen supplier, said demand for medical oxygen has increased by a factor of 10. His phone has been ringing continuously for two days.
On Monday, the store still had oxygen but no cylinders. He answered every call with the same message: If you have your own cylinder, come and get the oxygen. If you don’t, we can’t help you.
Among those who criticized the response was A Velumani, chairman and CEO of Thyrocare, one of India’s largest private testing labs, who said current demand was three times that of the year. last, leaving the country unpredictable in prevalence.
Labs were unprepared for the surge in demand for testing that accompanied the current surge, Velumani said, and everyone was caught with their pants down.
India’s vaccination campaign is also grappling with several states reporting shortages, although the federal government has said there are sufficient stocks.
On Monday, he announced that he would soon extend vaccinations to all adults in the country, or around 900 million people. But with the global vaccine shortage, it is not clear when Indian vaccine makers will have the capacity to meet these targets.
