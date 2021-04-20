Perspectives for Global Britain in Southeast Asia – The Diplomat

Publicity

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab last week visited Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam to strengthen trade and security ties with the two countries and discuss future cooperation on a range of global challenges. In addition to having high-level meetings with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, in addition to his foreign ministerial counterparts, Raab also meet ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi reiterates Britain’s commitment as a new dialogue partner with the Southeast Asian bloc. On April 8, the UK also hosted a Troika Dialogue with ASEAN countries primarily to discuss the post-pandemic economic recovery, in which ASEAN officials called for more UK support for the region’s efforts to curb contagion.

This intensifying diplomatic engagement is part of the UK Global Britain’s agenda, formulated following its exit from the European Union, in which South East Asia emerges as a logical priority.

The UK has a history of deep engagement with South East Asia, primarily due to the legacy of its role as an imperial power in Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar and elsewhere. However, the British approach to the region since 1945 has been characterized by a certain degree of vacillation. A refrain often heard within the Whitehall political community since the 2016 Brexit referendum is the need for the UK to reorient its strategic orientation towards the Indo-Pacific. It is a tacit recognition of the geopolitical and economic weight that Asia will have for the future of international politics and the world economy, and an effort by London to reinvigorate its historic position of influence and leverage in the region.

With the recent publication of the UK’s long-awaited integrated review of its foreign and defense policy, the UK government is stepping up its efforts to make its Indo-Pacific tilt an integral part of its Global Britain and the return of the country’s strategic orientation east of Suez. This last phrase was first used by Boris Johnson in 2016, during his tenure as Foreign Secretary, alluding to the Wilson government’s decision in 1968 to withdraw British forces from the region.

The United Kingdom is already well placed to deepen its involvement in the security and military field. It is a core member of the Five Defense Powers Agreement (FPDA), a collective security agreement involving Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, originally designed in 1971 to contain the policies of destabilization of Indonesia towards Malaysia. Membership of the Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance with the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Canada also provides the United Kingdom with significant leverage in the region, particularly in the context of the evolving of the United States towards increased strategic competition with China.

The UK’s diplomatic interaction with South East Asia needs to be well calibrated, as Washington’s increasingly competitive approach to relations with China has substantial implications for the UK’s strategic reorientation. United to the region. While London’s interest in the region rests largely on the national interest of the British, taking a more confrontational approach in order to deepen its much-touted special relationship with Washington would be risky.

Since 2018, the UK has sent warships to the region to conduct Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOP) designed to deter Chinese adventurism, and next month the new class aircraft carrier strike group Queen Elizabeth will be sent on her first operational deployment to the Indo-Pacific as part of a multinational naval force. In addition, discussions are underway with Japan over a possible British military base in the country, which would further strengthen the British role as a regional security actor.

The UK already has a springboard for increasing its power projection capabilities in the region, particularly in South East Asia, by retaining a contingent of 1,000 troops stationed in Brunei, which is the only permanent British military presence in the region. In addition, the UK retains control of the British Indian Overseas Territory, including Diego Garcia, which serves as a joint US-British military facility located midway between Tanzania and Indonesia. This gives the UK the potential to play a vital role in any eventuality involving the waterways of South East Asia.

However, the UK will also face obstacles in its efforts to deepen regional engagement. London looks forward to becoming an official dialogue partner of ASEAN, a position it previously held through its EU membership. While the creation of a diplomatic mission to the organization in early 2020 is a tangible signal of British interest in strengthening its involvement in Southeast Asia, the Boris Johnson administration must take into account certain geopolitical concerns. .

Another stumbling block could be the reluctance of ASEAN members to be caught up in a great power competition between the United States and China. Engagement with the UK could be hampered if increased UK regional involvement is seen as likely to lead to trapping in a spiral of conflict with China. This prospect has become increasingly vivid in recent months with the intensification of exchanges of sanctions between the West and China, linked to alleged human rights violations against the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. On March 26, China imposed retaliation punishments across a wide variety of UK politicians, think tanks and government agencies, compounding existing frictions over UK support for the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. So far, the movement of British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raabs has been able to apply this non-confrontational attitude very well, although it will most likely be put to the test after London is promulgated as ASEAN dialogue partner.

Nonetheless, since the Brexit referendum, Britain has made progress in deepening its involvement with ASEAN across the spectrum. Britain has several avenues to strengthen ties with the region, especially in dealing with countries in Southeast Asia hit hard by the pandemic.

In the area of ​​diplomacy, the UK set up a dedicated mission to ASEAN in November 2019, including the appointment of its first specifically appointed ambassador in the bloc. The mission will work to develop several key areas of discussion that have been highlighted in the Integrated Review, such as creating more regional trade networks and strengthening the UK trade presence. Britain can add some successes to its trade scoreboard, having successfully concluded bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) with Singapore and Vietnam at the end of 2020. The UK’s overall trade priority in l ‘Indo-Pacific is its inclusion in the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a constellation of 11 countries bordering the Pacific.

Despite the UK’s geographic distance from the main CPTPP area of ​​operation, its pre-existing security links with the region, namely the FPDA and the Five Eyes Alliance, and the fact that it already maintains FTAs with seven CPTPP members, with two more being negotiated, makes the country a somewhat natural partner, as Elly darkin argued. Membership in the CPTPP would also facilitate Britain’s efforts to strengthen its ties with ASEAN by demonstrating its commitment to the region in multiple policy areas.

The new integrated review also highlighted the UK’s determination to strengthen its soft power strategy thanks to development aid and scientific collaboration. Britain has provided over $ 385 million in development assistance annually to South East Asia in recent years. He also revitalized his Newton Fund investing up to $ 132.5 million to support international science and innovation collaboration in the region. Penetration of soft power instruments should be a priority due to the needs of ASEAN states to rebuild their economies and strengthen their science-based public policies, which the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed to be lacking.

In conclusion, South East Asia offers plenty of opportunities for the UK to advance its global UK agenda, and its engagement in the region will be a test of London’s ambition to reinvent itself after the Brexit and once again play a major role on the world stage. The success of the UK’s engagement with South East Asia will depend on how it manages to position itself as a reliable and contributing partner, while taking a less confrontational approach to addressing key geopolitical sensitivities.