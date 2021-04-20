Violent TLP protests wreak havoc in Pakistan, South Asia





A cartoon has destabilized Pakistan, a country of 220 million people. Radical Islamists have taken law and order hostage and the prime minister, who once called on his citizens to unite against France, now finds it difficult to explain why he cannot fire the French ambassador .

The violent protests, which began almost a week ago, are far from over. On the one hand, there are the supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and on the other, the Pakistani security forces. They clash endlessly.

There is violence in almost all major cities, like Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, etc. Every city in Pakistan is grappling with unrest.

What do the protesters want? Four things. First, the release of their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi, the lifting of the ban on their group, the cancellation of all charges against its members, the release of the arrested demonstrators and the expulsion of the French ambassador to Pakistan, Marc Barety.

Have requests been met? Islamabad has so far only agreed to release some of those arrested for disrupting law and order. He says he will not lift the TLP ban and release his leader.

For the fourth request, says Imran Khan, expelling the French ambassador will not change anything. In addition to ruining Islamabad’s already unstable ties with European nations and possibly triggering sanctions. Imran Khan said: “My question is that sacking the French ambassador and cutting ties will stop this? Is there a guarantee that no one will insult the prophet afterwards? Is there a guarantee?”

Khan added: “When we expel the French ambassador and cut ties with France, that means we will cut ties with the European Union (EU). Half of our textile exports go to Europe. , this means that half of our textile exports will be reduced there, which means unemployment and the closure of factories. ”

When Charlie Hebdo republished the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, Imran Khan did everything to project himself as the guardian of the Islamic faith. He posted moralizing tweets, preaching Emmanuel Macron on what the characteristics of a true leader are. He also took advantage of anti-French sentiments and gave freedom to protesters in his country. Gatherings were held across Pakistan calling for the death of Emmanuel Macron and a boycott of French products.

The Imran Khan government has ruled from the front and now, when the chickens have returned home to roost, the same prime minister is preaching tolerance, and to save face, the Pakistani government has introduced a resolution on the expulsion of the Ambassador of France to the National Assembly of Pakistan. . The debate started, but not how the PTI wanted it.

The opposition is doing everything to denounce the hypocrisy of Imran Khan. Opposition MP Ahsan Iqbal said: “Blasphemy has been committed in France and we need to discuss this issue here in Parliament. Mr. Speaker, I expected that whenever there was a session on the honor and respect of the Prophet Muhammad, it would be the most important session for a Pakistani legislator or Muslim, (more) than any business. So I expect the prime minister to be at his presidency during the session, and today’s resolution should be presented by the Prime Minister himself. ”

Imran Khan also has some advice for Western countries. He asked them to criminalize blasphemy against Islam. He says insulting the Prophet Muhammad should be treated the same as denial of the Holocaust. Says the leader of a country that uses faith to justify terrorism.

Why are other Islamic countries not protesting? The protests in Pakistan are as much religious as they are political. The TLP has always been supported by the Pakistani military and the ISI. It was brought into the mainstream as a tool of political engineering and to launch Imran Khan into power. Now this party has gone rogue and it has turned blasphemy into a political weapon and won the support of the general public. Imagine the implications for South Asia if this party comes to power in the future.

