Erdogan is the most popular leader in the MENA region, according to the Arab barometer

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains the most popular leader in the MENA region, according to new survey data released by the Arab Barometer this week to Al-Monitor.

In an email to Al-Monitor, Abdul-Wahab Kayyali, senior research specialist at the Public Opinion Research Network, explained that the popularity of Erdogans among the countries studied can be explained by several reasons, including the Turkey’s electoral legitimacy, increasing accessibility and the rebirth by the Erdogans of Ottoman heritage. .

Supporters of Erdogans overlook his authoritarian tendencies and his persecution of political and ethnic minorities in Turkey, not to mention his colonial practices in Syria, and believe him to be a positive representative of the global Muslim nation as he brings the imperial past to life. of Islam and seeks to reconstitute its narrative of hegemony, Kayyali wrote in November for Al-Jumhuriya.

Since 2006, the Arab barometer has partnered with institutions in the MENA region to conduct public opinion polls asking residents what they think about issues such as religion, foreign policy, women’s rights, health care and migration .

The latest wave of survey data from the Barometer surveyed 20,000 citizens between July 2020 and May 2021 (some surveys are still ongoing) and included dozens of studies. In its study on regional leadership, six countries were included: Algeria, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia.

Interviewees said Erdogan was more popular than his regional rivals, including Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was voted the least popular. Despite these results, however, less than half of respondents said they think Erdogan’s foreign policy is good.

One of the reasons for the results, says Kayyali, is that Erdogan claims a transnational position on the leadership of the wider Muslim nation.

Turkey has invested heavily in cultural production aimed at reviving the Ottoman imperial heritage, Kayyali wrote in the study. Although this has been disputed in Turkey, it has been much better received in the Arab world where the leadership crisis is exacerbated and sustained and where the imperial legacy of Islam is sorely lacking.

Some of the most obvious ways for Turkey to promote this heritage are through its tourism and entertainment sectors. The number of visitors to the countrystrongly increased in 2016 and continued to increase. The country accepted more than 51 million international arrivals in 2019, according to the World Tourism Organization’s Tourism Statistics Yearbook. Compare that to the other higher countries in the United Arab Emirates (21.6 million) and Saudi Arabia (20.3 million) region.

Turkey has also encouraged trade, culture and tourism with its neighbors. Turkish-Arab Chambers of Commerce announced in 2019 that trade between Turkey and Arab states increased by 250% over the past decade.

Promotion of its cultural heritage was more evident in the 2000s, said Nicholas Danforth, a non-resident senior researcher at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy, but residents of the region have gradually shifted their stance on this heritage.

In the 2000s, when Turkish foreign policy was effective, the most common use of neo-Ottomanism as a term concerned Turkey’s outreach to the region and Turkey’s efforts to strengthen its ties with regional governments. Danforth said. Now you hear neo-Ottomanism more frequently as an accusation by the peoples of the Arab world against Turkey as a means of condemning Turkish policies.

There have been more and more calls to dispel the Ottoman heritage in the region. Last year, Saudi Arabia removed the name of Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent from one of its main streets in Riyadh. And last month, former Egyptian Culture Minister Helmy al-Namnam called for the need to change the names of some titles and streets that stem from the Ottoman occupation of Egypt.

Erdogan’s most open claim to Ottoman heritage came last July when he announced that the Hagia Sophia Museum, one of Istanbul’s most famous landmarks, would be transformed into a mosque. The site was built as a church in the 6th century and turned into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453 before being declared a museum in 1934. The decision was widely condemned by the international community but hailed by supporters of Erdogan. Converting it back into a mosque was seen as a step in reconnecting Turkey to its Ottoman history.

Despite these cultural maneuvers, the president’s popularity has less to do with cultural heritage than with his political ideology, said Merve Tahiroglu, Turkey program coordinator at the Middle East Democracy Project.

To many in the region, Erdogan represents a pious Muslim populist leader who challenges a secular, pro-Western establishment in Turkey and defends Muslims internationally, Tahiroglu wrote to Al-Monitor. This image has earned him a lot of credibility on the streets, especially among dissidents and Islamists in the Arab world.