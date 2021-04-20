Biden administration lifts Trump-era restrictions blocking hurricane aid to Puerto Rico





The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has removed Puerto Rico-specific restrictions that limited the island’s ability to access certain recovery funds following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017, the report said. agency Monday.

The agency also unlocked access to $ 8.2 billion in community development block grant mitigation funds to help the island build resilience in the face of future disasters. The aid had already been approved by Congress in 2018.

The actions come as President Joe Biden’s administration attempts to ease tensions between the federal government and the U.S. after former President Donald Trump repeatedly opposed disaster funding for Puerto Rico while challenging and failing to recognize Maria’s death toll.

Under Trump, HUD previously approved a total of $ 20 billion for rebuilding the island, a historic amount. But the agency blocked the release of aid in 2019 and imposed additional restrictions and demands last year on how Puerto Rico could access funds, citing issues of corruption and financial mismanagement.

Puerto Rico needs to recover from past disasters and build resilience to future storms, while ensuring transparency and accountability, ”Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge said on Monday. We are committed to an ongoing partnership with Puerto Rico to empower island communities and help them rebuild better.

Biden removed restrictions requiring additional grant obligations, a federal financial controller to oversee aid, and additional oversight from the islands’ federal government-imposed financial watchdog, according to Fudge.

Puerto Rican Governor Pedro Pierluisi welcomed the news, saying local officials have worked hard to gain the trust of the federal government, “which has demonstrated its commitment to responsibly manage all of these funds.”

“Without a doubt, this is great news for Puerto Rico,” Pierluisi tweeted, adding that it will allow the local Puerto Rican Housing Department “to streamline the work and invest effectively in the recovery of our island.”

The federal government has allocated nearly $ 69 billion to help the island recover from Maria and other disasters that have plagued the island in recent years. But most of the money, especially funds for housing and infrastructure, did not reach communities on the island. Puerto Rico received $ 19 billion, according to its Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience.

Nicole acevedo

