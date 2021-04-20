Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief dies of COVID-19





Nasir Khan Durrani, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Image Credit: Provided

Islamabad: Nasir Khan Durrani, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), has died of COVID-19. He was 64 years old.

Nasir Durrani had been on a ventilator at Mayo Hospital in Lahore for more than a week after developing complications from COVID-19.

During his tenure as the provincial IGP, Durrani was instrumental in the reform of the provincial police and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attributed these police reforms to his second term to the 2018 general election.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a tweet, offered his condolences to the family of the former IGP and called him an exceptional officer.

Lahore Hospitals Intensive Care Units Reach Maximum Limit

All intensive care units (ICUs) at major public sector hospitals in Lahore treating patients with COVID-19 have reached capacity. Emergency departments and isolation units at Jinnah Hospital, Service Hospital, Mayor and Nawaz Sharif Hospital are fully occupied and are now referring or refusing new COVID-19 patients for lack beds / ventilators, a senior Punjab health department official said.

Currently, 250 patients with COVID-19 are on ventilators and 700 are admitted to high-oxygen wards, he said.

We have provided an additional 100 ventilators to these hospitals over the past week to accommodate patients with COVID-19, but they are also busy now. If the situation continues to worsen, the Punjab’s health department will be forced to seek help from the centers in this regard, he added.

137 deaths recorded in 24 hours

Pakistan reported 137 more deaths and 5,445 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday after around 68,000 tests in the past 24 hours.

According to official data released by the Department of National Health Services, the country’s positivity rate for COVID-19 remained at 8% while the number of active cases climbed to 83,296 from the figure of 82,276 in last days.

With the latest figures, the total number of cases in Pakistan has risen to 766,882 and the death toll stands at 16,453.

Two-week travel ban in India

As a precaution and fears of a new variant of COVID-19, Pakistan has banned all passengers from India from traveling for a period of two weeks.

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) made the decision at a meeting chaired by Planning, Development and Special Initiative Minister Asad Umar and placed India on the list of countries. of category C for two weeks.

A review meeting will be held on April 21 to assess the situation, added the NOC.

In this category, there will be a ban for passengers coming from India by air and land.

In accordance with COVID-19 travel guidelines, passengers from Category C countries are restricted and permitted in accordance with NCOC guidelines.

