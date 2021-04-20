Opinion | The Republican Party is beyond salvation even without Trump





On some level, this shows a high-ranking Republican senator, someone who is seen as a serious establishmentist trying to spread smarmy innuendos that the president has lost his marbles and is being manipulated by dark leftists. It is an article of faith on the conspiratorial far right which has now migrated to the mainstream despite the complete lack of supporting evidence. Asked by Chris Wallace on Fox News, Cornyn fell back on the usual and contemptible defense of conspiracy theorists: I simply asked a question. I didn’t say the moon landing was rigged, I was only asking if it was!

But what’s even more worrying about Cornyns’ tweet is the backwards assumption that it’s okay for a president to spit out deranged, ungrammatical and abusive tweets and that there is something that’s wrong with a president who refuses to do it. Most people thought President Donald Trump’s tweets were bonkers, but for much of the GOP, they have now become the standard by which his successors will be judged. Republicans have descended into the rabbit hole where reason and sobriety are inexplicable and even suspect.

It’s a sign of how the Republican Party is adjusting to post-Trump life. He embraced Trumpism without Trump. It’s not really a set of political preferences; the GOP in 2020 transmitted a platform beyond allegiance to the Whims of the Orange Emperors. Rather, it’s about a foolish and nasty attitude, it’s about owning libs, spreading conspiracy theories, and waging culture wars as a way to piss off the rabid base and ring the cash register. .

Three of the major tenets of the Trumpified GOP were made public last week if you can bear to watch.

Hostility to science: Watch the video of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) yapping at Anthony S. Fauci, one of the nation’s leading infectious disease experts, like a rabid chihuahua. Dr Fauci, what time is it? Jordan kept asking. He wanted to know when it was time to step back from masking and physical distancing. When will Americans regain their freedoms? … What is low enough? Give me a number. Fauci tried to explain that the restrictions could be lifted as infection rates decline. But for Jordan, it had nothing to do with getting information, it was about showing contempt for a leading scientist and demonstrating that he is much more exercised over public health restrictions. cautious about a virus that has already killed more than 567,000 Americans. It’s no surprise that vaccination rates are lower in counties Trump won than in counties that voted for Biden.

Racism: Some of the more pro-Trump members of the House attempted last week to create an America First caucus. White People First is more like him: their manifesto declared America to be a nation with a border and a culture, reinforced by a common respect for typically Anglo-Saxon political traditions. History has shown that societal trust and political unity are threatened when foreign citizens are imported en masse into a country. There have been so many backlash that the America Firsters have backed down. But, as my colleague Aaron Blake notes, the white supremacist replacement theory that claims dark elites import people of color to replace native-born whites has gained wide acceptance in the GOP. It was recently pushed by everyone, from Fox Newss Tucker Carlson to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Who has recently wondered (there’s that question again!) Whether Democrats want to remake the demographics of the America to make sure they stay in power. always.

Authoritarianism: The Big Lie has become Republican orthodoxy as have tax cuts and conservative judges. Polls show 78% of Republicans don’t think Biden legitimately won and 51% say Congress didn’t go far enough to support Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. It’s no wonder that so many 2022 candidates, including leading Republican Senate candidates from Ohio, Alabama, Missouri, and North Carolina, are pushing the stolen election lie. The willingness to deny the election result and thereby reject democracy itself has become the new litmus test for Republican primary voters.

By no means the whole of the GOP but the Trumpy wing is by far the loudest, most militant and important. The mainstream, on the other hand, is weak, vacillating and uncertain. Former House Speaker John A. Boehner is a good example of this: he denounces the lunatics who have taken over, but he admits that in 2020 he voted for Trump, the mad leader because I thought that his policies, on the whole, reflected the policies I believed in.

As I said before, it is a party that is beyond salvation. I just wish Republicans didn’t insist on proving this grim judgment to be fair with appalling regularity.

