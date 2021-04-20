China, US set to appoint new ambassadors as rivalry grows





China and the United States are set to appoint new envoys to the two capitals as the two world powers find themselves locked in an increasingly heated competition for world leadership.

Beijing plans to appoint Qin Gang, a skillful diplomat who acted as President Xi Jinpings’ chief of protocol, as the next ambassador to Washington, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Washington is generally expected to appoint R. Nicholas Burns, a seasoned diplomat who served in the Democratic and Republican administrations, as its ambassador in Beijing, according to sources familiar with the administration’s decision-making. The expected appointments come at a time when the bilateral relationship has continued to unravel after collapsing under the Trump administration. President Biden has tried to build alliances to face a more confident and assertive China, while Xi intends to reshape the relationship as one between two head-on competitors. The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment. State Department and White House spokespersons declined to comment. Mr. Burns did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Qin Gang, who served as Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ chief of protocol, at a press briefing in 2014.

Photo:



Kyodo / Associated Press



In a speech on Tuesday, without mentioning the name of the United States, Xi appeared to challenge the role of the Americas in global leadership. We must not let the rules set by one or a few countries be imposed on others, nor allow the unilateralism pursued by some countries to set the tone for the whole world, he said at the Boao Forum. for Asia, an annual gathering of heads of government, business leaders and academics on the Chinese island of Hainan. By sending Qin to Washington, the Chinese leadership indicates their desire to have a competent diplomat to help restore regular and high-level meetings between the two sides. The so-called strategic dialogue format was first implemented under the George W. Bush administration, but was abolished by the Trump administration as an exercise that tied the United States in talks unsuccessful. As the relationship becomes more competitive, Beijing sees the mechanism as a stabilizer to reduce the risk of conflict. So far, Biden’s team has shown no interest in resuming talks. With polite demeanor, Mr. Qin, 55, is seen as a measured career diplomat rather than a high-powered warrior who has come to define the reputation of Chinese diplomats abroad. Since joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1988, Mr. Qin has gone from being a junior assistant to being a spokesperson for the ministry to becoming the vice-minister responsible for overseeing European affairs and news as well as planning events for Mr. Xi. In recent years, he has accompanied Xi on many overseas trips and has become a trusted assistant to the leader. In 2016, Mr. Qin helped organize conferences and events for Mr. Xi as he hosted the Group of 20 leaders summit in Hangzhou city, east China. At one point, the Chinese leader turned to Mr. Qin, half-seriously asking him if he could take a break from the calendar of consecutive events. The exchange, told by the people who attended the summit, made people laugh and lightened the mood. A big challenge for Mr. Qin is being able to represent Beijing’s position while building bridges with a Washington that shows rare unity between the two main parties in its tough stance on China. US special climate envoy John Kerry told the WSJ Timothy Puko that the climate issue is not for trade against other critical differences the US currently has with China. Photo: Rob Alcaraz / The Wall Street Journal

To succeed in the current difficult climate, the new Chinese ambassador will have to work overtime to be seen as a credible bridge in the relationship and not just a spokesperson for Beijing’s policies, said Myron Brilliant, head of international affairs. at the American Chamber of Commerce. . Mr Brilliant thanked Cui Tiankai, who has been Beijing’s envoy to Washington since 2013, for building relationships inside the Beltway, even at a time when Washington was becoming increasingly belligerent towards Beijing. During the height of the trade war, for example, Mr. Cui exploited his relationship with Jared Kushner, then-President Donald Trumps’ son-in-law, and helped both sides secure the early Phase 1 trade deal. of 2020. Mr. Cui also found a way to convey messages from Beijing to the American public by conducting television interviews. Mr. Burns, 65, was a spokesperson for the State Department and ambassador to Greece in the Clinton administration. During the George W. Bush administration, he served as Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and helped organize NATO’s response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States. He then became Under Secretary for Political Affairs, a senior position in the State Department, during the Bush years until he retired from the foreign service. This could be a positive signal for China that Biden is taking the interaction seriously, said David Dollar, who served as the Treasury Department’s envoy to Beijing in the Obama administration. He is not just a political person, but someone with political experience. Winston Lord, who was U.S. ambassador to China in the late 1980s, said the role of ambassadors had become more difficult as relations deteriorated. He said repressive Chinese policies made it difficult to speak to a wide range of people and travel across the country. An ambassador will likely play a limited role in shaping US policy, Lord added. Given its paramount importance and because it involves so many American interests, it is inevitable that [China] politics will be run from Washington and almost certainly from the White House, he said. So far in the Biden administration, the State Department and the National Security Council have played the most important role in shaping Chinese policy. Economic agencies, including the Treasury and Commerce Departments and the United States Trade Representative, have yet to nominate candidates for many top international economic positions or have not been confirmed by the Senate . Write to Lingling Wei at [email protected] and Bob Davis at [email protected]

