Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Covid-19; Declare India as COVID Infrastructure Hub

The Guardian

How we met: she told her parents she was in love and all hell broke loose

Prakash Shankar and Mythily Rallapalli, both in their early fifties, met at Bhopal Medical School. From different castes they were forced to flee to marry Mythily Rallapalli and Prakash Shankar met in 1989 and now live and work in Edinburgh. Photograph: Image courtesy of Dr Prakash Shankar In 1989, Mythily Rallapalli and Prakash Shankar were both studying medicine at Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal, but their paths rarely crossed. That year, they went to a national meeting of medical schools. Prakash was there to play badminton and Mythily to display his rangoli artwork. I saw her cheering me on and later I asked her if we could go get some ice cream, he said. They quickly became good friends, and Prakash admits he found excuses to ask her for help in the library. I was the most serious, the most studious, he was always on his motorbike with his friends making jokes, she said. By the fourth year of their studies, they were inseparable. When they finished the course in 1992, Mythily returned to her hometown of Visakhapatnam, several hours’ drive from Bhopal. Prakash, who lived locally, realized how much he would miss her. I went to the station to say goodbye and felt this tremendous sense of loss, he says. The separation made them realize that they wanted more than friendship, but they knew it wasn’t going to be easy. In India, many conservative families prefer their children to marry within their caste, and both parents did. Mythily comes from a conservative Brahmin sect, yet I am from a traditional warrior clan and we have a very different way of life. She told her parents that she was in love and all hell broke loose, Prakash says. My mom said it was an absolute no, Mythily recalls. My father told me that no one in the family would accept me. Prakash’s parents were also unimpressed with the prospect of their marriage. They were concerned that this would shame the family and make marriage more difficult for my sister. Undeterred, he took the train home to Mythilys to try to persuade his parents to change their mind. He was unsuccessful, but they said she could return to Bhopal to complete her postgraduate training a few months later. The couple have kept in touch through letters and secret calls. Despite her family’s promises, it soon became clear that she would not return. Prakash and Mythily in the Indian Army Medical Corps in 1996. Photo: Image courtesy of Dr Prakash Shankar They tried to lean on me to consider other matches. I knew I couldn’t marry anyone else and decided to go, she said. They left their family and met in Mumbai, where Prakash friends could help them get married. We couldn’t go to Bhopal because it’s the first place his family would look, Prakash said. She was flying to Mumbai and I took the train. It was stranded before the final destination and I became distraught thinking that I would miss her and be vulnerable in this dangerous city. Fortunately, he found another way to get to Mumbai and reached it on time. Seeing her walk out of that airport was the most satisfying moment of my life. It was so good to be together. They married the next day before revealing their secret to their furious families. We returned to Bhopal to find jobs. I lived with my parents and Mythily was offered housing by generous seniors at our university. In 1994, they moved to Delhi to live together and then joined the Indian Army medical corps. From 1995 to 2000, they served together in various field locations and had their first son together in 1997. After leaving the military in 2000, Prakash decided to pursue a career in psychiatry in the UK, working briefly in Darlington before moving to Edinburgh. Mythily joined him in 2002 and their second son was born six years later. It was a huge transition but now I’m happy here, working as a GP, and Prakash is practicing as a psychiatrist, she said. By the time they left for the UK, they had reunited with their families and both had developed a close bond with their in-laws. Mythily lost her father to cancer in 2002 and Prakash’s parents died in a traffic accident a year later, but they still travel to India to visit her mother. She came to support us for the first few months when our second son was born and loved Edinburgh, Mythily says. Despite the difficult start of their relationship, neither of them has a single regret. Prakash is so loving and committed to what he does, Mythily says. I love his sense of humor. He describes her as his rock. His mental strength and resilience give me a sense of purpose. Want to share your story? Tell us a bit about yourself, your partner and how you came together by filling out the form here.