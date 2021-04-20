Pakistani chief diplomat visits Tehran for talks on mutual relations and regional issues





Tehran – Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s foreign minister, visited Tehran on Tuesday for talks with senior Iranian officials on mutual relations and the latest regional security issues.

Qureshi visited Tehran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The Pakistani senior diplomat is expected to hold delegation-level talks with Zarif, President Hassan Rouhani and Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf during his three-day stay, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Pakistani foreign ministry.

Qureshi will also visit the holy city of Mashhad.

During the visit, Iranian and Pakistani officials will open the third border terminal between the two countries.

Zarif and Qureshi will review bilateral ties with a view to further deepening cooperation in various fields, the statement said.

The two sides will discuss the regional security situation, including the latest developments in the Afghan peace process and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. They will also deliberate on strengthening regional cooperation under the aegis of the Organization for Economic Cooperation, he added, according to Press TV.

He added that the visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, which follow a trip by the Iranian foreign minister to Islamabad in November 2020. The two foreign ministers met. also encountered on the fringes of the 9th Heart of Asia. Istanbul Process Ministerial Conference (HoA-IP) in Dushanbe, the Tajikist capital, at the end of March.

Qureshi last visited Iran in January 2020. Ahead of his departure for Tehran on Tuesday, Pakistan’s foreign minister shed light on the visit’s objectives and goals in a video message.

Pakistan, under the leadership of Imran Khan, has tried to resolve disputes between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Qureshi says Afghan peace process is just as important to Iran

In the message, Qureshi thanked his Iranian counterpart for visiting Pakistan on several occasions, saying the visits helped the two neighbors hold crucial meetings.

There have been several developments in the Afghan peace process, the minister said. As Afghanistan’s neighbor, the peace process is just as important to Iran.

He stressed that he would be briefed on Iran’s views in this regard so that the two sides could develop a strategy focused on negotiations.

Efforts to stabilize Afghanistan gained momentum as the Biden administration announced that the United States would withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by September 11.

The United States invaded Afghanistan after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

The Pakistani diplomat also expressed his gratitude to the leader of the Islamic revolution for his clear position on the Kashmir issue.

We will also talk about progress in bilateral relations. Iran had expressed interest in the Pakistanis’ proposal for border markets, and we would talk about it as well, the Pakistani foreign minister said.

He added that Iran was not only a neighbor of Pakistan, but also a long-standing friend, saying: We have always supported each other in difficult times.

We will strive to consolidate the existing bilateral relationship and bring stability to it, Qureshi said.

In a recent meeting with leading Pakistani media figures and scholars, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed hope that sanctions against Tehran would be lifted, saying Iran has the capacity to become a power. economic in the region.

