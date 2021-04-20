Crown Prince and Chinese President seek to strengthen bilateral ties by phone call





RIYADH / BEIJING Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman held telephone talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, the Saudi News Agency reported. During the call, they reviewed Saudi Arabia’s green initiatives for the Kingdom and the Middle East, their contribution to the achievement of the global climate change goals and their important role in the improvement of the quality of life in the region and in the world in general. During his talks with the Chinese president, the crown prince pointed out that Saudi Arabia is working to organize an annual summit for the Green Middle East initiative in the presence of environmental leaders and officials, stressing that China will be a main partner for the initiative. For his part, the Chinese president expressed his country’s support for the initiatives, calling on the international community to support them. During the call, aspects of Saudi-Chinese relations, areas of bilateral cooperation and opportunities for their development in various sectors were discussed. According to Xinhua, the crown prince and the Chinese president have explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, trade and technology and issues related to climate change. The crown prince described China as a trusted ally, according to Xinhua, adding that Saudi Arabia is ready to strengthen the strategic interconnection between the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify its economy away from oil, and the Belt and Road Initiative, concerned with trade and infrastructure, launched by Chinese President Xi. The Chinese president has expressed his desire to take the strategic partnership with Riyadh “to a new level,” Xinhua reported. The two leaders expressed their willingness to work jointly with other members of the international community to build a climate governance regime that is equitable, cooperative and beneficial for all. They also called for concerted efforts to push for full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change in accordance with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, according to the Xinhua report.







