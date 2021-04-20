Resolution on the expulsion of the French Ambassador presented to NA – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador to Pakistan for blasphemous cartoons was presented at the National Assembly (NA) session on Tuesday.

The National Assembly opened its session in Parliament in Islamabad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of President Asad Qaiser.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amjad Ali Khan presented the resolution to the lower house of parliament. Members of the PML-N and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) attended the session and represented their respective parties. However, PPP members did not attend the assembly session.

The resolution states that the French magazine published blasphemous caricatures of the Prophet of Islam for the first time in 2015 and despite the strong backlash and condemnation from Muslims around the world, a deliberate attempt has again been made to undermine the religious harmony and peace at the international level.

The resolution said that the encouragement of those involved in hurting the feelings of millions of Muslims by the French president in the name of free speech is regrettable.

The resolution called on the House to have a detailed discussion on the expulsion of the French ambassador from the country. All European countries, in particular France, must be informed of the seriousness of the issue.

All Muslim countries should be involved to collectively raise the issue of the sanctity of prophecy in international forums. He said that the decision on international issues was the sole prerogative of the state and that no group or individual party could exert pressure in this regard.

The resolution called on provincial governments to allocate special places in all districts for the protest so that people’s daily lives are not affected. Members of the National Assembly began the debate on the resolution which will continue during its next session to be held Friday at 11 a.m.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri says opposing parties support banned TLP

Speaking to the House, Religious Affairs Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the resolution had context. He said many opposition parties supported them when a party took to the streets, adding that we hear that party’s position time and time again. “We can disagree on the procedure, but not on the floor,” he said.

Qadri added that instead of shedding blood, we wanted to resolve the issue in the House and this resolution is the fulfillment of that intention and that thinking. He said that when it comes to the holiness of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), we love him more than our own lives and it is our faith and our belief.

He reiterated that no Muslim could compromise on respect for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) because he was dearer to them than their lives.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) is dearer to us than our own souls. Respecting it is part of our faith. We can have different ways and procedures, but our destination is the same as nothing can take precedence over the Prophet in our feelings, ”he said.

The minister said Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam and the resolution tabled in the House was positive action to maintain the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had indeed emphasized across the world that respect and honor for the Holy Prophet was dear to all Muslims. He raised the issue of blasphemy with the Holy Prophet in all international forums, including the United Nations and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation.

More work was needed and “we must all unite for this noble cause,” he stressed.

Ahsan Iqbal says no government minister has shown the courage to propose a resolution

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N chief Ahsan Iqbal said that no one has the right to issue a certificate on someone’s belief, adding that the government has taken matters to this point. We have gathered here on a very sensitive issue, he said.

He said that no government minister showed the courage to propose the resolution, the resolution was tabled by an MP, adding that the resolution should have been tabled by Prime Minister Imran or a minister.

Earlier today, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced that questions regarding the recently banned TLP had been settled after talks.

The Home Secretary said in his video statement on Twitter that the charges against TLP workers under Schedule Four would be withdrawn.

Sheikh Rashid went on to say that TLP will end sit-ins across the country, including Masjid Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen, while talks between the federal government and TLP continue.

The development was made after discussions between the government delegation and the TLP banned in Lahore. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and representatives of the police and law enforcement attended the dialogues.

During the dialogues, the banned religious party demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and the expulsion of the French ambassador to Pakistan.

The banned TLP also demanded the immediate release of party leader Syed Saad Hussain Rizvi and other workers. However, the government delegation clarified that the request for the expulsion of the French Ambassador and the resignation of Sheikh Rashid will not be accepted.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Says Whole Country Is Unanimous On Tahaffuz-i-Namoos-i-Risalat Issue

PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the whole country was unanimous on the issue of Tahaffuz-i-Namoos-i-Risalat (protecting the sanctity of prophecy).

A unanimous resolution should have been tabled in the House and the government should have included the opposition in the session, he added.

The leader of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz reiterated that there was no difference of opinion on Tahaffuz-i-Namoos-i-Risalat and Khatm-i-Nabuwwat (Purpose of the prophecy). He said the opposition should have some time to study the draft and suggest additions so that the resolution can pass unanimously today and debate can begin.

He also opposed the establishment of a special committee for this purpose.

PM ensures to lead the campaign

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his nationwide address on Monday urged heads of state in Muslim countries to collectively lead an effective campaign against Islamophobia to make the West understand that it is hurting 1.25 billion Muslims.

He said that a collective strategy of the Muslim Ummah will have an effect on the West to prevent incidents of blasphemy against the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

The prime minister said that when fifty heads of Muslim countries declared that they would boycott trade with the West if an incident of blasphemy occurred, it would have an impact.

Imran Khan has said that he will lead the campaign himself and will not disappoint the nation as well as the Muslims of the world in this regard.

He expressed confidence that we will be successful in our mission to convince the Western world that any disrespect to our Prophet Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim-un-Nabiyeen in the name of free speech causes pain to Muslims.

Imran Khan said he has made his voice heard against Islamophobia heard in international forums, including the OIC, the United Nations General Assembly, the United Nations Commission on Human Rights and human rights organizations. of the United Nations man.

He said that after the blasphemous incident in France, he wrote letters to heads of state in Muslim countries, urging them to launch a collective campaign against Islamophobia. In addition, he said, he also wrote a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to check for profanity on the social media platform.

The prime minister said that the goal of the government and Pakistan to prohibit Tehreek-e-Labbaik from maintaining the sanctity of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh) is the same; however, there is a difference in approach. He said that the expulsion of the French Ambassador as demanded by the TLP will not cause any harm to France, but rather seriously affect Pakistan in many ways, especially on the economy.

