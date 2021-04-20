Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for discipline to fight Covid should have been applied at political rallies





Priyanka Chaturvedi said discipline should be maintained by everyone. Bombay: The ruling NCP in Maharashtra said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his nationwide address stressed that a lockdown should be the “last resort” to tackle COVID-19, but various courts across the country have given guidelines for closures to curb the spread of infection. . Priyanka Chaturvedi, a member of Rajya Sabha of the Shiv Sena, which heads the coalition government in the state, searched Prime Minister Modi, saying his call for discipline and courage should have been applied at political rallies (in states where polls have taken place or are continuing) also. Maharashtra Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said people expected the announcement of a Prime Minister’s relief program for migrant workers and other vulnerable sections of society. Mr Malik, reacting to Prime Minister Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday evening, said: “The prime minister said a lockdown should be the last resort. But various courts across the country have given directions for the lockdown. (in the States). “People were hoping that a relief package would be announced by the Prime Minister for migrant workers, the poor and small traders.” Ms Chaturvedi tweeted, The Prime Minister said one important thing about discipline today – he asked people to show discipline and courage (during the pandemic). “It is indeed appreciable, but (we) wish he had said the same to follow at political rallies to all party leaders.” The Sena MP said discipline should be maintained by everyone. It (the discipline) needs to be followed by everyone, whether the person is a leader, an actor or an audience member, she said. In his speech, the Prime Minister called on states to convince migrant workers to stay in their workplaces with a guarantee for their lives and livelihoods. Describing a number of measures taken by the center, including increasing the production and supply of oxygen and drugs and allowing vaccination of all people over 18 from May 1, the First Minister Modi said he understood the pain of those who had lost their families. members. The country is waging a very big battle against the pandemic, the prime minister said, adding that its second wave had hit it like a storm after the situation appeared to have stabilized. “The challenge is great, but we must overcome it with our determination, our courage and our preparation,” Prime Minister Modi said.

