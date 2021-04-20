Bolton releases Trump sandbag poll





There didn’t seem to be any recognition that things had changed on January 20, that Trump had gone from sitting in the most powerful office in the world to sitting by the pool in Mar-a-Lago and that was going to have an effect on time as with any president leaving office, Bolton said.

He predicted that Trump would not run for president in 2024.

I think hell is talking about it all the time until then for the attention it gets, but I think most candidates are bracing for a race Trump is not in and protecting themselves against that eventuality, did -he declares.

In response to the presentation by Boltons, Trumps’ own pollster John McLaughlin released a statement saying the ex-president is the strongest support I’ve ever seen in politics, which is why everyone is coming to Mar-a-Lago for his support. Trumps former White House political director Brian Jack added his own statement that gave Trump a 121-2 record in the Congressional special election and primary. Not to be outdone, Jason Miller, senior advisor to Trumps, glanced at Bolton in a personal statement.

John Bolton never recovered from his dismissal. President Trump used Bolton’s idiocy to benefit the Americans in negotiating deals with other countries because they knew Bolton was a fool, and if he was in the room they would be worried, Miller said.

As with much survey data, Bolton’s numbers were nuanced. While Trump’s very favorable rating fell with Republicans on the October 2020 New York Times / Siena College Research Institute poll, his rather favorable rating rose 12 points. Together, his overall favorable rating rose from 92% to 85%.

And while a majority of voters may support a candidate other than Trump in the 2024 primary, 44% said they would support the former president a significant portion of the electorate who would place him first in a contest. several candidates. In fact, the survey tested one main domain with the senses. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) And Kristi Noem (RS.D.), former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, alongside Trump. While Trump got 44% of the vote, the closest were DeSantis and Haley, each of them getting 9%.

In a statement releasing the poll results, which were commissioned by his Super PAC, Bolton said the goal was to better understand attitudes regarding a variety of factors affecting the Republican Party and its future. The subtext, however, appeared to be an effort to establish the predicate for GOP candidates breaking with Trump. The poll tested how Republican voters would react to Trump’s endorsement in a primary campaign. And he found that Republicans very pro-Trump would vote against a candidate Trump opposes in a primary by 22 points, but Republicans more pro-Trump would vote against the candidate by just 3 points.

I think there is a myth and a reality at work here, Bolton said on a call revealing the poll data. The myth is that if Trump is for you, you are in great shape. And if you’re against yourself, you raise a toast. We tested the question of how it affects primary voters if Trump opposes a candidate and it shows something of a reality very different from the myth. I don’t mean to say that’s a clear answer, but it’s a pretty broad diversion from conventional wisdom in commentary.

Boltons animus to Trump, and vice versa, is well known by now. The two have had an acrimonious split over a number of issues ranging from North Korea to a possible peace deal with the Taliban that resulted in Bolton’s resignation or dismissal, the account is believed. Since then, the former national security adviser has written a book sharply criticizing his former boss for being extremely under-prepared for the job and a chaotic presence at the country’s top office. Trump responded by calling Bolton an idiot whose thirst for military confrontation overwhelmed all other strategic considerations.

While Bolton had predicted that Trump would not run for president in 2024, he said he would not either.

My hope, he said, is that if [Trump] is upset with this poll and he and his pollsters go out into the field and whatever they find they publish with the same kind of transparency that we do.

