Trump tells Sean Hannity he was asked to advertise vaccine





President Donald J. Trump, whom we all love and cherish as one of our nation’s greatest presidents, has announced his willingness to star in an ad where he will communicate the safety and effectiveness of COVID-vaccines. 19. His altruism knows no bounds. To take time out of your busy schedule to help others? It is shaping up to be the last honorable act of a career in service to the American public, which truly owes him a debt of gratitude for all he has done. OK, at this point I think we can assume that if the big guy had come through this he would have stopped reading, assured that this was an article in praise of The Leader, and therefore True. and Good.

Given the level of vaccine reluctance among Republicans – particularly male Republican men – anything that gets Trump to publicly support vaccines is worth it. You are the best, king! We love you! But please heed your suggestion to Sean Hannity – one of the greatest journalists in our country – to advertise. We need this, man. Just tell your fans that you took the vaccine in January (in secret, but we’ll put that aside for a while) and that they should take it too, as it could save their lives and the lives of their loved ones and allow us everyone to return to a semblance of normal life. From this very article, or at least from the headline which just might be the only thing you realistically read, you can be assured that Public Vax Endorsement = Media Praise.

OK, let’s just ignore the conspiracy over Pfizer and the FDA, and the debate over the J&J decision – which is worth exploring in calmer contexts – and focus on how Sean Hannity is really training the ex- chair towards the right public message here, and he sort of comes, and maybe he’ll actually advertise. Please advertise. We need you to advertise. You can do it. You will be a hero. You could end up on Rushmore. We’ll ignore the whimpers about how many votes you got – which, although a lot, was significantly lower than your opponent in the election – and the pitiful Sir Story on Russia. Everything is forgiven (well, except the insurgency, and the constant demonization of the Other, and the years of anti-science rhetoric that probably contributed to this hesitation among his followers, and all the other things) if you can help us. to bring us together. immunity. We love you, man!

Jack Holmes Political Writer

