Turkey ranks 153rd in RSF 2021 World Press Freedom Index





Turkey is ranked 153rd out of 180 countries in the Global Press Freedom Index 2021published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on April 17. RSF said the Turkish government has used its military operations, the Syrian refugee crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic to bolster its authoritarian policy towards critical media. Even though Turkey is no longer the largest jailer of journalists in the world, the risk of imprisonment and the fear of being subjected to judicial review or stripped of one’s passport are ubiquitous, RSF said. Turkey is only up one place from last year’s index. According to RSF, the government controls 90% of Turkish media through regulators, while the Press Advertising Council, an agency that assigns state advertising, and the Presidential Directorate of Communication, which issues cards. press, resort to clearly discriminatory practices in order to marginalize and criminalize media criticism of the regimes. In response to a question from the vice-president of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Glizar Bier Karaca, the presidential leadership said it refused to renew the press cards of 1,371 journalists and that 1,238 press had been canceled between December 14, 2018 and December. 31, 2020. Karaca asked management about journalists whose press cards were canceled or not renewed following a change in regulations in 2018. A new regulation that resets the criteria for journalists to acquire press cards in Turkey has been adopted in December 2018 in a move that disappointed and angered journalist organizations because it facilitated the cancellation of press cards. In this New Turkey marked by the hyper-presidency of Recep Tayyip Erdogans, where arbitrary decisions by magistrates and government agencies are the new normal, internet censorship has reached unprecedented levels. Questioning the authorities and the privileged is now almost impossible, RSF said. According to RSF, journalism is totally blocked or seriously hampered in 73 countries and constrained in 59 others, which together represent 73% of the countries assessed by the organization. The index data also revealed that the coronavirus pandemic was used as a motive to block journalists’ access to news sources and reports on the ground. [J]Journalists are finding it increasingly difficult to investigate and report sensitive stories, especially in Asia, the Middle East and Europe, RSF said. Amid declining press freedom in Turkey, a report by CHP lawmaker Utku Akrzer, also a former journalist, showed that nearly 100 journalists appeared before a judge in March and that six of those journalists were were sentenced to prison terms totaling 15 years and two months. Three journalists were arrested, while investigations were opened on two others. The Turkish government has stepped up its crackdown on critical media and journalists following a coup attempt in July 2016, which resulted in dozens of journalists being jailed, while more than 200 media outlets have were closed under the pretext of a fight against the coup. According to the Stockholm Center for Freedoms Jailed and Wanted Journalists in Turkey database, 174 journalists are behind bars in Turkey and 167 are wanted and in exile or on the run. Take a second to support SCF on Patreon! Related

