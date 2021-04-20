Increase vaccine production: PM Modi

Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged vaccine makers to ramp up production to get people vaccinated as soon as possible and pledged all possible support and a smooth approval process for vaccines in clinical trials.

Throughout this vaccine development and manufacturing process, the country has consistently worked in the spirit of public-private partnership as part of the Covid Suraksha mission and created an end-to-end vaccine development ecosystem ” , Modi said during an interaction with vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday. The government has ensured that all vaccine manufacturers not only get all the help and logistical support possible, but also the approval process. vaccines is rapid and scientific. “

So far, India has given the Serum Institute of Indias Covishield emergency use authorization for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotechs Covaxin and Russias Sputnik vaccines.

The prime minister said the infrastructure developed by the private sector has played an important role in the country’s fight against covid-19 and that, in the coming days, the private sector will play an even more active role in the campaign. vaccination. This will require better coordination between hospitals and industry, ”Modi said.

Vaccine makers have welcomed governments’ decisions to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults and to offer incentives to increase production.

Facing criticism for its handling of the second wave of covid-19, the Union government on Monday authorized the vaccination of all people over 18 from May 1. The government has also allowed vaccine manufacturers to supply half of their production directly to state governments and on the open market.

The government said manufacturers would have to make a prior declaration of the price that would be made available to state governments and on the open market.

Based on this price, state governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments, etc., could source vaccine doses from manufacturers. Private hospitals are expected to source covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50% supply earmarked for a network other than the Indian government. Private immunization providers should transparently report their self-set vaccine price, ”the Union Health Ministry said.

