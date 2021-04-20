Durbin wants more info on those Trump appointees ‘dug’ into Justice Department career jobs





Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Formally asked the Justice Department on Tuesday for additional information on appointments by former President Donald Trump who had converted to public service jobs with a crucial immigration service within the agency.

The letter, which quoted NBC News reporting on the matter, requested information on Trump’s political appointments who have been granted career conversions in the Executive Office of Immigration Review, an influential department. the Department of Justice, which conducts removal and deportation proceedings in immigration courts across the country.

Although I know that such conversions have occurred at several components of DOJ, I have taken particular note of several completed conversions at EOIR. All of these public service conversions at EOIR deserve close scrutiny given the pernicious attempts by the Trump administrations to implement and uphold an ideological agenda by politicizing the immigration justice system, Durbin wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, which was obtained exclusively by NBC News.

As you know, problematic conversions can undermine the non-partisan nature of the federal government’s career workforce, especially when people convert to high-level public service positions from political positions, did he declare. In addition to raising the specter of a politicized career workforce, such situations also call into question the fairness of the public service recruitment process.

Durbin demanded that Garland provide a full list of all Trump political appointees who now work in public service jobs at the Justice Department by May 10. He also requested a complete list of all political appointees for whom Trump’s Justice Department had requested written authorization from the Office of Personnel Management for conversion to public service jobs, except for those who occupy positions over which the office has no jurisdiction.

NBC News reported earlier this month that at least two Trump appointees had been converted from career civil service positions to senior positions at EOIR, prompting concerns from the EOIR from several government watch groups, who are calling the process to dig.

Carl Risch, who had been under secretary for consular affairs at the State Department, a political post, applied in October to become the agency’s second in command at EOIR, a public service job. His conversion was approved in December.

Risch was at least the second conversion from last year to land at EOIR. In February, NBC News reported that Tracy Shorts’ conversion to the agency’s chief immigration judge, a civil service position, had been approved, after working as a senior immigration adviser and Customs Enforcement, a political post.

An EOIR spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about Durbins’ letter. Agency spokeswoman Kathryn Mattingly said earlier this month that Risch went through the standard pre-employment review process with the Office of Personnel Management and that the agency had approved his new post. Mattingly said in February that Short also went through the same process and that the agency approved his new post.

Adam edelman

