Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancels visits to France and Portugal





Prime Minister Narendra Modi canceled his planned visits to Portugal and France early next month due to the increase in Covid-19 cases at home. Instead, he will organize a virtual summit with the leaders of the European Union. Modi was due to travel to Porto for what would have been a historic summit with 27 EU leaders on May 8. In view of the Covid-19 situation, it was decided, in consultation with EU and Portuguese leaders, to hold the India-EU leaders meeting in a virtual format, a ministry spokesperson said. of External Affairs. The India-EU leaders’ meeting in the EU + 27 format, the first time such a meeting has been organized, reflects the common ambition of both sides to further deepen the strategic partnership. Modi was also due to travel to Paris for a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron as part of an expansion of the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Paris. ET has learned that the Prime Minister is unlikely to move under the current circumstances when the country experiences a huge spike in infection and has more than two million active cases of Covid-19. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has already canceled his visit to India later this month, ET has learned.

The Foreign Ministry is currently in consultation with various countries on further inbound and outbound visits that were scheduled for next week and in May. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov was due to visit India next week to prepare for the summit annual. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was also planning a trip to Delhi later this month. The India-EU summit is expected to witness progress on a draft free trade agreement, an investment protection agreement and an agreement on geographical indications, as Portugal’s Ambassador to India Carlos Pereira Marques had said. told ET before rethinking Modis’ visit. Monday, ahead of the summit, adopted conclusions on the EU’s cooperation strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, advocating stability, a strong partnership with India and an open and fair environment for trade and investment .



