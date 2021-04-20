Matt Gaetz instigated William Barr to drop F-bomb in Florida vote legal dispute





Gaetz said Trump then told White House attorney Pat Cipollone, who was in the room, to tell Attorney General William Barr that Trump believed Keefes’ legal theory had merit.

When Barr learned of Gaetz’s conversation with the president, he was furious. The attorney general called the U.S. attorney and gave him a listening ear, according to two people familiar with the call.

If I ever hear of you talking to Gaetz or any other congressman about business before the ministry, I’m going to kick your ass, Barr told him, according to one of the people familiar with the call. .

Gaetz said he was not aware of any difficult conversations.

I’m not aware of any discussions Barr has had with Keefe, he told POLITICO, but I got a message from Keefe following my meeting in the Oval where Keefe said that he would not be able to discuss these matters with me, and the feeling that the policy of the Department of Justice was such that they did not want American lawyers to look for electoral fraud of this type in a very proactive manner.

Barr declined to comment for this story. A Trump spokesperson also declined to comment. A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment.

Trump won Florida easily in the 2020 race.

Keefe, like almost every other American lawyer appointed by Trump, was asked to step down by the Biden administration and left office on February 28. an American prosecutor. I stand by the decisions I have made and the actions I have taken to honor and enforce the laws of this nation while in public service.

Gaetz would be investigated to see if he was involved in sex trafficking. He has not been charged with any crime, and no woman has publicly accused him of sexual misconduct within three weeks of the New York Times first reporting the investigation. He denied any wrongdoing.

At the time of Keefe and Gaetz’s investigative attempt, the issue of voting rights, particularly in Florida and other swing states, was a major national political issue. Republicans have long voiced concerns about voter fraud undermining the legitimacy of elections, even though numerous studies have shown that there are very few real cases. Voting rights advocates, meanwhile, have embarked on a massive effort to help those convicted of crimes who have filled out their jail sentence register to vote.

A landmark constitutional amendment passed in 2018 restored the right to vote for those in this category, some experts have estimated could have allowed up to 1.4 million people to vote in Florida, which previously could not. as reported by ProPublica. But due to state law and a court ruling, these people also had to pay fines, refunds, and unpaid fees before they could vote what was called a 21st-century voting tax. century. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has offered to help cut fees, and Republican Attorney General Floridas has asked the FBI to investigate whether the move violates election laws.

