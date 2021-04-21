Politics
Brexit: Germany tells Boris Johnson to stick to deal – Prime Minister threatens to tear up pact | Politics | New
Boris Johnson on removing ‘unnecessary’ barriers to NI trade
Germany demanded legally binding assurances from the Prime Minister on the introduction of EU-ordered customs controls between Northern Ireland and Britain. Europe Minister Michael Roth insisted that the divorce agreement protocol to prevent a hard border was the best way to protect peace and stability in the region, even despite weeks of violent disturbances. The German told reporters: “We have concluded the Comprehensive Trade and Cooperation Agreement which we are currently applying on a provisional basis.
“We are now finalizing the remaining steps for its formal ratification. This agreement is the basis of the relationship with the UK, which is fair, balanced and mutually beneficial.
“Apart from that, it remains crucial that all parts of the Withdrawal Agreement are fully implemented, including the Protocol on Northern Ireland. The peace process in Northern Ireland is a concrete example of how European integration has contributed to the resolution of violent conflicts.
“Protocol is essential to preserve this success in new circumstances.”
Downing Street recently suspended customs checks on goods shipped from the mainland and Northern Ireland amid fears of food shortages.
Mr Roth added: “We must now agree on a binding timetable for the implementation of the protocol and joint strategic outreach to stakeholders in Northern Ireland.”
Boris Johnson said to stick to Brexit deal after threat to tear up pact
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
European affairs ministers met today to discuss plans to force Britain to implement trade controls.
Britain has called for red tape after a worrying rise in tensions over a trade disruption.
But Eurocrats insist the trade rules crafted to deal with Brexit cannot be changed.
To keep the Irish border open, Northern Ireland effectively remains part of the EU single market and some checks are now carried out on certain products from the rest of the UK.
Prime Minister Mr Johnson has renewed his threat to tear up the pact if it continues to disrupt the lives of ordinary people in the region.
Michael Roth is the German Minister for European Affairs
Mr Johnson has said certain elements of the deal are “absurd” and need to be “shaped with sandpaper”.
“If we can’t make enough progress and it looks like the EU is going to be very, very dogmatic about it and we continue to have absurd situations so that you can’t bring roses in with the ground British in Northern Ireland you can’t bring British sausages to Northern Ireland so frankly I will, we will have to take other action, ”the Prime Minister told the BBC.
“What we’re doing is removing what I consider to be the unnecessary protuberances and barriers that have grown up and we remove the barnacles from the thing and sand it into shape.
Lord Frost had urgent negotiations last week with his EU counterpart, Maros Sefcovic, over the ongoing feud over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The two agreed to move forward with a common ‘work plan’, brought together for crisp talks over dinner in Brussels.
MUST READ: Brussels surrenders! EU says it will accept UK shellfish
Northern Ireland protocol explained
They have both vowed to find a political solution to the dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol to avoid repeated outbreaks of the wave of violent disturbance in Belfast.
No10 said “a positive momentum has been established” during recent technical discussions on the issue, but “a number of difficult issues remained and it was important to continue discussing them”.
The EU agreed that there had been “productive discussions” and “good technical cooperation on the ground”.
The protocol has been blamed by some for the tension on the ground in Northern Ireland because Unionists believe it has created a wedge between them and the rest of the UK.
Mr Sefcovic reiterated that he was furious at the UK’s decision to unilaterally suspend a number of EU-ordered checks.
DON’T MISS
Brexit exploded as Denmark mocked UK ‘little nation’ [INSIGHT]
Merkel crisis: voting to find a successor reveals deep divisions within the party [ANALYSIS]
“EU propaganda!” Guy Verhofstadt torn by a new Brussels project [COMMENT]
Brexit: Deborah Meaden discusses an agreement in 2020
The senior eurocrat insisted that “solutions can only be found through joint actions and common bodies”.
He told Lord Frost: “The implementation of the protocol is a joint endeavor, which leaves no room for unilateral action.”
The British Brexit leader reassured Brussels of its commitment to “work through the joint bodies” created by the Brexit agreement.
But he warned that the EU must respect the Good Friday agreement in all its dimensions.
Lord Frost “stressed that any solution must be consistent with the overarching commitments to respect the Belfast Agreement (Good Friday) in all its dimensions and to ensure a minimum of disruption to daily life in Northern Ireland,” the statement said. of Downing Street.
Whitehall insiders have previously expressed concerns that the EU’s often bureaucratic approach risks causing future violent outbursts.
Officials fear the bloc is underestimating Unionist anger over customs checks between Britain and Northern Ireland.
