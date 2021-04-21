The stunting of the emerging Islamic bloc

BESA Center Perspectives Paper n ° 2,002, April 20, 2021

ABSTRACT: The emerging Islamic bloc of three Muslim states, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Pakistan, seems feasible in theory, but its growth is constrained by realities. Azerbaijan is even more Russian territory than Turkish territory and Pakistan remains Chinese territory. The new Islamic block looks like three children playing cowboys while their parents smile and watch. Parents will only stay away until they sense a danger to their interests.

There are strong historical, ethnic and religious ties linking three geostrategically located Muslim countries under the aegis of an emerging strategic alliance, with the potential addition of a fourth. One of the three is a member of NATO and a candidate country to join the rich club of European states (Turkey); one has rich sources of hydrocarbons and growing military capabilities (Azerbaijan); and one is the only Muslim country in the world to have nuclear weapons (Pakistan).

Some call this trio the New Axis of Evil, while others call it an Axis of Evil Against India and Armenia. From Ankaras’ perspective, Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Bangladesh are a rare trio of countries with which he has never had political disputes. On the contrary: Pakistan and Bangladesh have been Turkey’s spiritual allies since the early 1920secentury thanks to their common religion and a similar experience in the struggle against the wars of independence with the Western imperialist powers. Azerbaijan has an even deeper connection with Turkey, as they share ethnic and linguistic kinship. One Nation, Two States is the motto of the Turkish and Azeri rulers to describe the brotherhood between their two countries.

In addition to providing fertile political ground for a strategic partnership, the current Turkish-led military cooperation could intensify the base of the alliance.

Turkey has always been a staunch supporter of Pakistan in its main dispute with neighboring India over the Kashmir region, drawing Ankara and Delhi into the conflict. In his address to the United Nations General Assembly in 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan mentionned : We are to solve this problem [Kashmir] question through dialogue and in particular in accordance with the expectations of the people of Kashmir. India condemned Erdoans’ statement, saying it was a blatant interference in India’s internal affairs and was completely unacceptable. Turkey must learn to respect the sovereignty of other nations and think more deeply about its policies.

In 1988, Turkey and Pakistan established a military advisory group aimed at strengthening military procurement and defense relations. As the cooperation deepened, the group grew and became the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC). In early 2020, Erdoan and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan co-chaired the sixth session of the HLSCC and signed 13 memorandums of understanding, including five related to the defense industry.

Previously, in 2000, Turkey and Pakistan signed a Contract for the sale of four multipurpose corvettes as part of the Turkeys National Ship (MILGEM) project. Pakistan’s possession of four MILGEM corvettes will change the balance in the region and bring the country to the post of playmaker, mentionned Esad Akgn, Managing Director of Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc., a Turkish state-controlled contractor.

In 2018, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) signed a $ 1.5 billion contract for the sale of 30 T129 attack helicopters to Pakistan. The deal did not progress, however, as TAI failed to secure U.S. export licenses for the contract. The T129 is a twin-engine multifunction attack helicopter produced under license from the Italian-British company AgustaWestland. It is powered by two LHTEC T800-4A turboshaft engines. LHTEC, the engine manufacturer, is a joint venture between the American company Honeywell and the British company Rolls-Royce.

Pakistan has further agreed to extend the T129 agreement with Turkey. We got a six month extension from Pakistan, Ismail Demir, Senior Purchasing Manager in Turkey, told reporters March 12. But given Washington’s continued opposition to Ankaras’ purchase of the Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defense system, another senior Turkish procurement official Told Defense News that the extension does not mean that the agreement will end up being successful. It’s not a technological or business issue, he said. This is purely political, and as long as the reasons for the US blockade remain in effect … what looks like a Turkish-Pakistani deal will be the victim of a Turkish-American dispute.

In June, Azerbaijan ad that he was planning to buy Turkish-made armed drones. Efforts in this direction are continuing. Now we have results, said Azerbaijani DM Zakir Hasanov. In the same month, the Azeri parliament approved a bill to receive financial assistance from Turkey to be used for the purchase of weapons systems.

It was a perfectly timed move on the part of the Azerbaijanis. Only four months later, Azerbaijan and Armenia were at war again due to border disputes and control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region. There is a consensus among military observers that the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB-2 armed drones were a game-changer in the war in favor of the Azerbaijanis. Turkey sent other military equipment and trainers to Azerbaijan, as well as thousands of Syrian fighters.

Graphic footage in black and white emerged from Conflict report, a Twitter and Telegram account closely linked to the Turkish military, appearing to show a series of TB-2 strikes targeting Armenian positions. Other graphic images released by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shows what are said to be TB-2 drones spotting Armenian forces and using the information to summon deadly rockets from elsewhere.

What is in there for the Turkish army? Theoretically, Turkey’s thriving defense industry could gain access to Chinese military technology through China’s ally Pakistan, including critical fighter jet technology that Turkey needs immediately.

But then there are the realities. The turkeys ‘persistent silence in the face of China’s alleged oppression of its Uyghur minority, a Turkish ethnic group, has kept Turkey out of the dragons’ zone of wrath. Trade relations are improving, and cash-strapped Turkey is increasingly dependent on Chinese investment. But all of this might not qualify Turkey as a strategic partner with access to advanced Chinese military technology.

First, Beijing does not tend to make strategic decisions based on tactical and seasonal political developments. He sees Erdoans Turkey as a potential Islamist / separatist threat. Second, the bitter memories of a previous failed strategic military cooperation between Ankara and Beijing are still fresh in the minds of the Chinese, although they may have been forgotten in Turkey.

In September 2013, much to the shock of its Western allies, Turkey chose CPMIEC, a Chinese manufacturer, to build its first long-range air and missile defense system. Under pressure from NATO and the West, Turkey quickly abandoned the preliminary agreement with the CPMIEC and opened a new international competition for the same contract. This renewed competition paved the way for the Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile system to enter the Turkish inventory.

More broadly, Azerbaijan is still Russian and not Turkish territory; and Pakistan remains Chinese territory. The new Islamic block looks like three children playing cowboys while their parents smile and watch. Parents will let children play until they sense some danger to their own interests.

In the short term, the new alliance is good for Russian and Chinese interests, as it will mean further engagement by Turkey to the east and further weakening its already strained ties with Western institutions, including NATO. Moscow and Beijing will no doubt benefit from Western suspicions about the part-time member of the Western alliance.

Burak Bekdil is an Ankara-based columnist. He writes regularly for the Gatestone Institute and Defense Newsand is a member of the Middle East Forum.