If Trump is not charged, then this is it

There are a number of reasons why former U.S. President Donald Trump could be indicted, says Joe Bennett.

OPINION: Why isn’t Trump in jail? It’s just that it should be.

Equity is difficult to define and even harder to achieve, but its meaning is instinctive. Children know exactly what is right and what is wrong.

Fairness in legal enforcement is justice, and justice is notoriously blind because it treats all people impartially, regardless of their status. The United States has a Department of Justice. So why isn’t Trump in jail?

What crimes should he be tried for? Take your pick from sex crimes, financial crimes, negligent homicide and treason, although there are undoubtedly more.

About 20 women have accused Trump of sexual assault, dating back decades. Their stories are similar to each other, but even more similar to Trumps’ own confession. On the Access Hollywood tape, he brags about doing exactly what he’s accused of uninvitedly pouncing on women, kissing them, grabbing them by the crotch, and all because when you are a star, they let you. Why was he not charged?

Trump is a set of psychopathic urges dressed in a costume and a red hat. He wants sex, so he’s taking it. He wants money, so he takes it too. His supposed university was a scam and has been shut down. His purported charity was a scam and was shut down. He has undoubtedly laundered foreign money using his real estate. We get all the money we need from Russia, said one of his stupid sons.

But, like with that other criminal Capone, the way to catch him is on his taxes. You can guarantee he cheated on his taxes which is why he refused to release his tax returns. But if you or I cheated on our taxes, it doesn’t matter whether we publish our tax returns or not. We will just be billed. Why was Trump not charged?

As president, Trump has taken an oath to protect his country and its citizens. But when a pandemic struck, he ignored scientific advice, called the virus a hoax, and staged events that spread the disease. Over half a million Americans have died. Under an honest president, hundreds of thousands of them would have lived. Why was Trump not charged with willful neglect of homicide?

And with treason. We know for a fact that Russia helped manipulate the election won by Trump. And we know for a fact that Trumps’ campaign manager provided information to a Russian spy who passed it on to the Kremlin. That campaign manager was Paul Manafort, who was later convicted of various crimes and jailed, after which Trump pardoned him. But Trump only had the power to forgive him because of the electoral victory they both conspired with Russia to achieve. To conspire with a foreign power against the United States is treason. Why was Trump not charged?

Joe Bennett hopes the US Department of Justice still arms its gun when it comes to Donald Trump.

Hundreds of Trump supporters have been accused of violently invading the Capitol. They invaded because they believed Trump won the election. And they believed it because Trump told them. Without Trumps, no crime would have happened. They were criminal infantry, but he was the criminal commander. Why was he not charged?

The Department of Justice may still arm its weapon. I hope. If Trump goes to trial, hell will be exposed for the clever con artist he is. When he goes to jail, the crooks and parasites who worshiped him will walk away.

But if he’s not charged, that’s it. Justice will not have been served. Crooks and pests will be emboldened. And a new and worse Trump will show up for them to gossip.

