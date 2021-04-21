Pro-Trump and defund police nonsense dominate local elections already hit hard by pandemic and voter fatigue





Raising voter interest in any municipal election is more difficult than a two dollar steak. Add to that this campaign has two unprecedented challenges, pandemic distraction and voter burnout and I am almost sorry for these candidates.

My biggest concern is that voters will make uninformed choices.

I appreciate the reality that North Texans have all we can handle as, fully vaccinated (hopefully), we’re trying to figure out how to get out of our COVID-19 bear caves.

Civic responsibilities are hardly at the heart of the concerns. Instead, where do we go on vacation safely? How can we help our children get through the last few weeks of school? Where are my work clothes and why don’t they fit?

Many would-be voters also remain exhausted by the wickedness of the never-ending national election and the ensuing violence on the United States Capitol. Who can blame the people who say they would just as quickly get hit in the eye with a dull fingernail as they would face another election cycle?

People are exploited in politics and, in response, many candidates have applied their own campaign brakes. Neither answer is good for our communities and our schools.

Unless we get rid of our apathy, the 2021 election could go down in history like the one no one noticed. The one decided by a small handful of people, not all with the best motives, on behalf of all of us.

I have long believed that the outcome of municipal leadership selection elections for our school districts and cities affects our daily lives more than, say, who sits in the White House.

Municipal elections are not just about taxes and public safety, however important they are. Elected leaders at your local town hall make decisions about parks, library and animal services, rent and affordable housing, streets, potholes and bike paths, and whether a alcohols takes place near you.

As the May 1 election draws near and early voting has already started, I am not here to implore you all to go and vote. The number of voters I want to see at the ballot box is exactly the total who first carefully studies the questions and the candidates.

Take the time to be smart and vote to reflect what you’ve learned: Who aligns with your values? What separates your favorite candidate from others on the pitch?

(One way to learn more is to read all of the contestants’ responses to the Dallas Morning News Voter Guide questionnaires.)

As for those of you who are looking no further than Candidate Senders, NextDoor Rants, or Red Vs Blue Sunflower Tests: Sit down. Go to the mall or the driving range, not to the polls.

Residents of North Texas can participate in early voting for municipal and school races until April 27. Election day is May 1. (Jason Janik / Special Contributor)

Understanding local issues tends to be tedious, nuanced and, lastly, boring. Candidates and voters alike recognize that this strange time was partly a pandemic and partly normalcy made things much more difficult.

In the Dallas City Council races, the only unifying theme to emerge is public safety and, sadly, this has contributed to some of the biggest distortions of the election season.

With the violent crime trend and nearly every neighborhood affected by some tension of lawlessness, a slew of shadowy campaign direct mailers spent a day in the field targeting council members who the challengers said tried to dispel the police in last year’s city budget. The bogus accusations include claims that a candidate is pro-crime, supports murderers, and spits on Texas values.

Here’s the truth: part of city council took an interest last summer in a request from residents to seriously consider the use of police funding. In the end, the council decided, 9-6, to use around $ 7 million of the overtime budget for other public safety measures.

You may disagree with this vote. You can look unfavorably at the council members who have listened to the concerns of voters who are concerned about the killings of black men and women by police across the country.

But it is dishonest to claim that a council member wanted to cancel funding for the Dallas Police Department.

This kind of underhanded trick is especially dangerous in an election season that suffers from too few real conversations between voters and candidates.

COVID-19 hasn’t stopped many candidates from campaigning door-to-door, and supporters have staged outdoor rallies that provide question-and-answer opportunities. But the doors are opened less often, and lawn parties are almost exclusively attended by supporters, many of whom are just happy to walk out of the house.

Missing is the multiple in-person forums that traditionally provide an opportunity to compare candidates side by side. The ones that have taken place have been mostly virtual and if there is something that was fed up right now, it’s another hour on Zoom.

In cities around Dallas, people I spoke to also mentioned political fatigue and pandemic distractions. But especially in northern towns, including Frisco and Plano, the biggest developments are a new wave of political infusion into what are supposed to be non-partisan races.

Democrats, in recent election cycles, have started recruiting candidates for municipal positions as a springboard for new leaders who could eventually run in partisan races. But the polarization of not taking prisoners in Washington is most evident in the campaigns of candidates who embrace former President Donald Trump.

For example, text messages spread to the residents of Plano, encouraging them to make Plano great again. Vote for Lily Bao, Donald Trump’s co-chair, as mayor. Others say Help Ted Cruz stop radical leftists and extend gun rights in Plano. Vote Lydia Ortega for the mayor.

We’ve come a long way, back, from the years when Florence Shapiro, before serving for two decades as a Republican senator, remained stubbornly non-partisan as mayor of Planos.

I know you are tired and particularly tired of the elections. No poll is more difficult to sell than that of May after the presidential brawl. But don’t let the lack of passion or the plethora of distortions get the best of you.

The former leaders of these headquarters created the community in which you live and the schools that your children attend. The winners in May will be those who keep getting things done or not. It’s yours.

