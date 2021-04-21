Covid: Congress accuses Narendra Modi government of abdicating responsibility for ensuring free vaccines

The party alleges that the amended policy announced on Monday indicated that the Center had shifted responsibility to cash-strapped states.

Rahul Gandhi, who tested with Covid-positive on Tuesday, tweeted: “No free vaccines for 18-45 year olds. Intermediaries entered without price controls. No vaccine guarantee for the weakest sections. Vaccine Discrimination Strategy – No Indian Government Distribution! “

“The government has done nothing for the past three or four months. They looked away from the ball and started to take credit for defeating (the) corona (virus), ”he said.

Chidambaram said the government should have worked out a comprehensive vaccination protocol months ago and placed the necessary orders.

Congress has always demanded free vaccination for every citizen although private hospitals have been allowed to sell the vaccine at Rs 250 per dose and millions of people have accepted this option.

“Who will bear the cost of vaccinating citizens between 18 and 45 years old? Has the Center returned the ball to the States? Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told a press conference, which he addressed jointly with his senior party colleagues Jairam Ramesh and Ajay Maken.

Congress accused Narendra Modi’s government on Tuesday of abdicating its responsibility to ensure free vaccines for all, alleging that the amended policy announced on Monday said the Center had “passed the buck” to short-lived states. silver.

A statement issued by Chidambaram, Ramesh and Maken said: “Under the amended immunization policy, the Union government is shying away from accountability. (The modified policy) overloads states, encourages vaccine makers to turn a profit, and will worsen inequalities between states as well as between poor and rich Indians.

He added: “Nowhere in the world has a government left its immunization program determined by the whims of market forces, and for good reason.”

The statement, however, thanked the government for recognizing the vaccine shortage and gaps in the current immunization policy.

“(The) states will now bear the responsibility and cost of immunizing the poorest sections who are under 45 and who are neither health workers nor frontline workers, as defined by the central government.” , he continued.

“The Center seems to have abdicated its responsibility to the poor by excluding them from the government’s immunization program. In a country with a median age of 28, leaving people under the age of 45 out of a publicly funded program makes no sense to say the least.

“Migrant workers who live and work in other states and are the backbone of our cities’ economies will be the most affected by this directive.

“By liberalizing the price of vaccines and not setting a price for states at the same rate as the Union government has, the Center is paving the way for unhealthy price offers and profits.

“States with limited resources will be at a significant disadvantage. States already burdened by shrinking GST revenues, declining tax devolution, reduced aid subsidies, and increased borrowing should bear this additional burden. Meanwhile, no one knows where the thousands of crore rupees collected as part of PM-CARES are deployed.

Recalling that the government had advocated one nation, one election, Ramesh asked, “Why hasn’t he ensured a single price for the vaccine across the country?” There will be a price for the Center, one for the State, one for the private sector, one on the black market….

Chidambaram said, “How will the price for the states be set? Will the two manufacturers (Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech) decide the price together? If so, it will be an anti-competitive practice. “

The joint statement said the government had failed to understand that the problem was not only one of production, but also that of financing, purchasing and distributing vaccines and coordinating with states.

“Ignoring Manmohan Singh’s suggestion in his letter to the Prime Minister, the amended vaccine policy does not provide funds for capital investment to vaccine manufacturers to speed up production. In addition, the amended policy does not invoke the provisions of the law for compulsory licensing to allow other domestic vaccine manufacturers to manufacture the approved vaccines and increase the total supply, ”he said. -he declares.

Congress leaders stressed that it was not clear whether a foreign manufacturer had agreed to export its vaccine to India and, if so, whether it had promised to supply sufficient quantities according to an agreed schedule.

“It is also not clear whether the central government will take the initiative to import vaccines manufactured abroad and distribute them among states,” the statement said.