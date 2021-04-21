Covid passports could be used to help ‘hard to open’ areas, Boris Johnson suggests

Covid passports could be used to help hard-to-open areas such as theaters, sports stadiums and nightclubs, suggests Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson said Covid passports could help ‘hard to open’ areas
Prime Minister hinted that a review will focus on sectors unable to open last summer
Johnson said Briefing No.10 and Covid passports would not be widespread
By Jason Groves, Political Editor of the Daily Mail
Published: | Update:
COVID passports could be limited to hard-to-open areas such as theaters, sports stadiums and nightclubs, Boris Johnson suggested yesterday.
Ministers faced backlash from MPs that their introduction could mean patrons would be required to show papers for the pub.
But the Prime Minister hinted last night that a review led by Michael Gove will focus on areas that were unable to reopen last summer because they were not compatible with social distancing.
Speaking at a press briefing No.10, he said that certification of Covid status could well be very useful in certain areas. But he suggested that its use would not be widespread: What we are looking at what I think any responsible government would look at is how we are using peoples’ Covid status to open up these things that are very difficult, and which have happened. proved to be very difficult to open last year. .
COVID passports could be limited to hard-to-open areas such as theaters, sports stadiums and nightclubs, Boris Johnson (pictured) suggested yesterday.
Mr Johnson insisted that any system would allow people to demonstrate a recent negative Covid test in place of proof of vaccine status or proof that they had previously had the virus.
The Department of Health yesterday posted ads for jobs on a possible Covid certification scheme, with applicants being urged to be ready to start on May 4.
Government sources confirmed that work was underway on an international travel program, but insisted no decision had been taken on the scope of any use in the UK.
Mr Johnsons comments came after Mr Gove arrived in Israel for a two-day fact-finding trip, where a version of a Covid passport system was introduced last month. The Cabinet Minister arrived on Monday evening accompanied by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam to see what lessons the UK can learn.
Mr Gove (pictured) is expected to meet with Israel’s health and foreign ministers to discuss the project, and may also meet with President Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world and last month introduced a so-called Green Pass system of Covid certification. Under this program, Israelis can access hotels, gyms and theaters by proving their Covid status. The pass is available to anyone who has recovered from the virus, has been fully vaccinated, or has had a negative Covid test.
The device is similar to proposals being considered by Mr Gove in a review to allow the reopening of mass events without social distancing.
A government source insisted last night that no decision had been taken on whether to advance such a plan. Mr. Gove is expected to meet with Israel’s health and foreign ministers to discuss the project, and may also meet with President Benjamin Netanyahu.
But the idea is controversial in the UK, with Labor expressing doubts and more than 40 Tory MPs vowing to vote against the idea.
