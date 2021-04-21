Greece FM in Egypt for talks on the Eastern Mediterranean in Cairo-Ank





The Greek foreign minister arrived in Egypt on Sunday for talks with his Egyptian counterpart, as Cairo signals it will restore relations with Turkey despite simmering tensions in the eastern Mediterranean. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said he and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed “the problems of the Eastern Mediterranean, the situation in Libya and how we can help the Libyan interim government to move quickly to elections “. “We were able to have an in-depth discussion on issues of common interest,” the statement read. The visit comes a month after Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu raised eyebrows on signaling that Ankara was ready to negotiate a new maritime agreement for the Eastern Mediterranean with Cairo. It was the first diplomatic contact between Turkey and Egypt since the two sides severed relations in 2013. On Thursday, he announced that he would visit Egypt to “openly discuss the normalization of relations.” The expected thaw could raise concerns for Athens, whose long-standing dispute with Turkey over maritime rights in the gas-rich basin shows no signs of slowing down. Dendias traveled to Ankara on Thursday on a trip to restore links between the two enemies in the region. However, it ended in disarray after he and Cavusoglu used their closing statements to accuse each other of discrimination and violating international law. Read also: Erdogan defends the minister after a dispute with Greece In Libya, the meeting last week of the country’s new Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to maintain their commitment to a 2019 maritime deal also angered Greece, which s strongly oppose the deal. Greece also called for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya and criticized Turkish military involvement in Libya, Iraq and Syria. Dendias will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. His visit to Egypt comes after Cyprus hosted a meeting between Greece, Israel and the United Arab Emirates for talks touted as reflecting the “changing face” of the Middle East. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay connected







