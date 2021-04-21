Narendra Modi owns the Covid-19 disaster in India

India’s healthcare system is weakening under the weight of the Covid-19 pandemic: the country has recorded more than 1,500 deaths and nearly 300,000 infections Monday only. Videos of overcrowded mortuaries and burial sites, and grieving relatives outside crowded hospitals, are circulating among middle-class Indians. The Lancet said India could suffer more than 2,300 deaths every day by June.

As in many of the countries worst affected by the pandemic, this tragedy was preventable – and is largely the fault of a boastful and incompetent government. Yet judging by the fate of other awkward far-right politicians such as Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, Briton Boris Johnson, Hungarian Viktor Urban and Filipino Rodrigo Duterte, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may well endure little harm. political consequences for its devastating missteps. .

Like these other leaders, Modi has spent more time lessening the severity of the pandemic than fighting it. In early March, even as cases in India rose alarmingly, there boasted that the country would serve as “the world’s pharmacy”, producing vaccines for developing countries. Its Minister of Health estimated that India had entered the “final phase” of the pandemic.

At a new cricket stadium named after Modi, tens of thousands of widely unmasked people turned out to watch India-England matches last month. Many more unprotected people have come to Modi’s The recent election rallies in the state of West Bengal, and about 3.5 million people attended, with the encouragement of fellow Hindu nationalists from Modi, the religious festival of Kumbh Mela.

More than

The result? Faced with an overwhelming number of cases and a severe vaccine shortage, India has stopped exporting doses and is importing new jabs from Russia. Indian states are desperate to provide something as basic as medical oxygen.

The case of Donald Trump, the most significant political victim of the pandemic, might seem like a warning. Trump, too, has never stopped projecting an image of superhuman power against the virus, melodramatically ripping off his mask after his own fight with Covid-19. Like Modi today, he refused to give up the campaign during some of the worst weeks of the pandemic, fully welcomed his response to the crisis, and blamed his political opposition and state-level leaders for all wrong.

Yet while Trump lost to Joe Biden in large part because of his ruthless and helpless handling of the pandemic, the margin was eerily narrow. Other strong men seem more likely to survive politically – and to continue to increase the number of unnecessary deaths.

For his part, Modi not only appreciates a lot higher approval ratings than Trump never did. He has also survived, already, blunders that would have wiped out any other political career: demonetization in 2016 and a botched lockdown last year that sparked India’s largest and most desperate internal migration since 1947.

Modi has thrived with the help of something Trump never had and people like Boris Johnson enjoy only sporadically: compliant media. Indeed, one of the reasons complacency about the virus has spread so widely in India is that Modi personally requested newspaper and television owners and publishers in March of last year to focus on “positive” stories. Obviously, like his website Put the, “It was important to fight against the spread of pessimism, negativity and rumor.”

The current crisis seems more serious than the others that Modi has faced. So far, his claims – for example, that the Indian airstrikes in 2019 killed scores terrorists in Pakistan or that the withdrawal of almost all banknotes in circulation punished corrupt businessmen – could never be sufficiently tested against reality, especially since Modi skillfully built a alternate reality with the help of loyal journalists and social media trolls.

The widespread death and mourning facts among the middle classes of India, and shortage of hospital beds and oxygen, cannot be denied so easily; they do not require any external verification. Even an illusionist as masterful as Modi will find it difficult to turn them to his advantage.

Yet it would be unwise to predict an early or complete liberation of conceited and clumsy ideologues in India, or, for that matter, elsewhere. Johnson’s popularity, for example, has rebounded due to the successful rollout of vaccines in the UK.

Leading a shameful Conservative government, Johnson presided over the untimely, unprecedented peacetime deaths of more than 100,000 Britons. The breakup of Britain is quickly becoming a real possibility as pro-independence sentiment peaks in Scotland and one corruption scandal after another has erupted in recent months. Yet his approval ratings are now positive again and the Conservatives extended their lead over Labor.

Johnson’s example suggests that too few voters are prepared to diagnose and punish the outrageous incompetence of their leaders. The last few years have given us a grim warning that the spell cast by the demagogues of our time runs deep.

It is based on fear and loathing of internal and external enemies, and guaranteed by close personal identification and deep psychological dependence on charismatic figures. As such, it transcends all conventional political calculations and cannot be interrupted even by a calamitous toll.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.