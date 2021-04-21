CPI (M), TMC slammed PM Modi for his address to the nation on the COVID-19 situation





New Delhi, April 20 (PTI) Striking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech to the nation on Tuesday on the coronavirus situation, the CPI (M) said it was a “confession of catastrophe” that the Last year’s lockdown had been and an attempt to shift the burden of managing the pandemic onto state governments, while the TMC alleged it was trying to “fool” people with words. Amid a staggering increase in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Modi said on Tuesday that a lockdown should be the “last resort” to deal with the raging pandemic and called on states to convince workers migrants to remain in their workplace with a guarantee for their life and livelihood. Modi said: “In the current situation, we have to save our country from lockdown. I would also ask states to use lockdown as a last resort. We need to do our best to avoid a lockdown and we should focus on micro containment zones instead. ” Addressing Modi, CPI (M) Secretary General Sitaram Yechury said: “He looked defensive when he said lockdown was not an option. The lockdown was announced by him last year and its implementation was a mistake. It is an admission of disaster caused by the lockdown. ” Yechury also alleged that Prime Minister Modi had not said a word about what the government was going to do, but had transferred the responsibility to the states. He said that with the migrant crisis appearing to be as critical as last year, he appears to have left even that problem to states. “He didn’t say a word about the super-spreading events that took place like the Kumbh Mela. He didn’t say how he was going to address the fact that India’s immunization levels are the lowest in the world. world in terms of population, ”Yechury said. He also held the government responsible for the oxygen shortage in Delhi hospitals, accusing it of harshness and irresponsible governance. When it was necessary to fully prepare and the country was fighting the pandemic, our central government exported oxygen from India, he alleged. TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Derek O”Brien said the Prime Minister’s speech was just words and rhetoric. Words words words. You crave power and fool people with just words. Sufficient. Where are the #vaccines, he asked in a tweet. More states opted for a partial to full lockdown, nighttime curfew and other restrictions on Tuesday as active COVID-19 cases in India crossed 20 lakh after 259,170 new coronavirus infections and a record of 1,761 new deaths. The Center stressed that the next three weeks will be crucial for the country reeling from the worst medical crisis by announcing a series of measures to strengthen infrastructure and medical supplies and to step up vaccination. PTI ASG SMN Warning :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI Learn more about Outlook Magazine

