Foxconn-Wisconsin deal cuts tax breaks to $ 80 million | WGN 720 radio





MADISON, Wis. (AP) Foxconn Technology Group will only be entitled to $ 80 million in taxpayer subsidies under a new contract signed on Tuesday, compared to nearly $ 3 billion it could have received in the part of the original deal that called for a much larger project in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who presented himself in 2018 as a critic of his Republican predecessor’s deal with the world’s largest electronics maker, announced details of the new contract after it was approved by Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. during a closed session.

The last deal didn’t work for Wisconsin, and it doesn’t work for me, Evers said. Today, I keep that promise with a deal that treats Foxconn like any other business and will save taxpayers $ 2.77 billion, protect the hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure investments that the state and local communities have already made and take responsibility for job creation. promised.

Under the original deal, signed in 2017, Taiwan-based Foxconn would have been entitled to $ 2.85 billion in state tax credits had it invested $ 10 billion and created 13,000 jobs. Under the new deal, Foxconn will qualify for $ 80 million if it employs 1,454 people with an average salary of $ 53,875 and invests $ 676 million by 2026. Under the original deal, account Given local government incentives, taxpayer subsidies for Foxconn totaled more than $ 4 billion.

The new contract is valid for six years instead of 15. It also allows the state to recover 100% of the premiums paid each year in the event of default.

Evers and Missy Hughes, secretary of the state’s economic development agency, said the amended contract would treat Foxconn the same as other companies.

“By resizing the contract, our state is able to ensure that all businesses around the world have the resources they need to grow and prosper,” said Hughes.

Foxconn, best known for making Apple iPhones, said in a statement that the new contract will give it the flexibility to seize business opportunities in response to changing global market conditions. Foxconn said the original projections for the project have changed due to unforeseen market fluctuations.

The Evers administration had informed Foxconn that the project was no longer in line with its original contract and would therefore not benefit from tax incentives linked to job creation and company investments. The two sides have been working on a new deal for over a year.

Its sprawling campus spans 2,500 acres (1,012 hectares).

Then-President Donald Trump announced the initial deal as a sign of a revitalized US manufacturing economy, calling the proposed plant transformational and the eighth wonder of the world. But skeptics, citing other Foxconn promises that never came true, questioned whether the Wisconsin project would be as massive as expected.

Exactly what Foxconn will do in Wisconsin has changed since the first contract was signed in 2017 under the then government. Scott Walker. At that time, Foxconn had announced plans to build large flat panel panels in the factory. However, the president of the company said earlier this year that electric vehicles could be manufactured on site.

The new contract allows Foxconn to earn the incentives without any specific requirements on what it manufactures. The original contract was tied to Foxconn which produced the flat screens it said would initially be made there.

State Senator Dan Feyen, a Republican who also sits on the economic development board, said the Wisconsin plant would be used for manufacturing data infrastructure and other high performance computing related operations , cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

This project and commitment to our state is a transformative opportunity for our Wisconsin, and I am proud to support these family support jobs, ”said Feyen. The contract change will protect taxpayers while providing state incentives that allow Foxconns to change the future in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, whose district includes the Foxconn plant, said: I hope we can now put the politics around development behind us and focus on the partnership that continues to benefit. to all of Wisconsin.

