why Indonesia and Australia are tight

In recent years, growing social conservatism has led some to believe that the country is becoming less tolerant. There are fears that radical fighters returning from conflicts in Syria and elsewhere may radicalize young people.

Quinlan notes that democracy takes a long time to develop and that while Indonesia has a strong electoral democracy, the strength of the institutions that underpin it is unclear.

The jury is still out on how this is all going to settle. It is a very different and more open Indonesia than it was in the Suharto era. Where political Islam will land under this equation is unclear.

What is clear is that if Indonesia is to grow fast enough to provide jobs for its people, it cannot rely solely on domestic consumption.

The omnibus law was aimed at fundamentally deregulating Indonesia’s economy and making it more attractive for foreign investment, Quinlan says. Now the investment community is waiting to see how the reforms will be implemented. We are already seeing vested interests pressuring ministers and trying to get these reforms rolled back.

After 10 months of ambassadorial work in a hotel room in Canberra, Quinlan returned to Jakarta last month. In farewell meetings with Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Economic Affairs Coordination Airlangga Hartarto and Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Quinlan conveyed the message : Australian businesses are behind you, please see these reforms come to fruition.

As Ambassador, Quinlan played a key role in dismantling the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) when negotiations stalled in 2018 and again when Indonesia halted. during the final signing after the Morrison government said he would consider moving. the Australian Embassy in Israel in Jerusalem.

Since the deal came into effect in July, Quinlan has, mostly from his room at the East Hotel in Canberra, hosted webinars attended by hundreds of Australian companies keen to learn about opportunities in Indonesia. Many of them, he says, are aware of the omnibus law, its goals and the opposition it has faced in his country.

They wanted to know what was going on, how far the reforms would go, Quinlan said. Until they see these regulations, they cannot comment on the opportunities. These are the key points that I raised during these meetings in Jakarta.

Within months of his retirement, 70-year-old Quinlan has had a varied career. He has advised ministers and a prime minister (Kevin Rudd), helped lead DFAT, was posted to Dublin, Paris and Washington and served as Ambassador to the United Nations in 2013 and 2014, the heady years when Australia was a member of the Security Council.

Indonesia was slow to respond to the pandemic and restrictions remained in place during Ramadan prayers in Jakarta in April. AP

Quinlan thinks he was lucky in the time of his posting to Jakarta. Indonesia’s penchant for economic nationalism will always be an issue for an open, trade-dependent nation like Australia, but IA-CEPA means that dealing with many areas of engagement will now be a cabinet-level issue. And in many ways, the two countries, which share the world’s second longest maritime border, have come to a common vision.

The bilateral relationship is at a crossroads, says Quinlan. There is certainly no Southeast Asian country more important to us than Indonesia. If you look at the countries in the world that are important to Australia, Indonesia is in the top five. It’s right next to it and it’s the weather vane of strategic developments in Southeast Asia at a time when the region is changing more fundamentally and faster than before.

The Quinlans’ assignment in Jakarta began a year after Donald Trump moved into the White House and took up the ax for the established world order. Suddenly the United States was no longer reliable and that, combined with the rise of a more aggressive Beijing, changed what Quinlan describes as regional strategic calculus.

Australia and Indonesia have both decided that we need to be more resilient and diversify the depth of our relationships with other key players. The two countries have made a very deliberate political decision to do more with each other.

That direction was clear on February 10, 2020, when President Widodo, commonly known as Jokowi, said in a joint session of Parliament in Canberra that Australia was Indonesia’s closest friend. After a decade of recurring, recurring negotiations, the AI-CEPA had finally been ratified by the two countries. The future looked bright.

Then the pandemic struck.

Indonesia was slow to respond, not the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Faced with terrifying scenes of medics in Italy forced to decide which patients they should try to save and which to let die, Canberra has begun to bring its people home.

The first voluntary movements came. All diplomats and their families living abroad have had the opportunity to return.

This was followed by managed departures from some posts, including Indonesia, which were deemed particularly risky.

Java is the most densely populated place in the world, says Quinlan. The problem back then was that the transmission would quickly get out of control. If that happened, if the pandemic took hold, the government would not be able to support its people.

Mission returned

Other events conspired to worsen a worrying situation. Qantas stopped flying and the medical evacuations that DFAT had relied on to get people home in the event of critical illness were no longer an option.

Just over half of the mission has been returned. They moved their work to Australia.

A combination of underlying health issues and age places Quinlan in the high risk category; if he caught the virus, the medical thinking at the time (some of which has changed) was that he would likely get an acute infection. Against his will, he joined the exodus.

To date, at least three Australians have died from COVID-19 in Indonesia. Around 50 infections have been recorded among people working at the embassy and the three general consular offices, including Indonesian staff, one of whom died after contracting the virus.

A motivated art collector, Quinlan left most of his paintings on the walls of the impressive Jakarta residence.

Three Mimi spirit figures, carved from the trunks of young trees, returned to Australia with him. These, along with a portrait of Winston Churchill, kept Quinlan company during the 10 months he served as Ambassador in a room at the East Hotel in Canberra.

Back in Jakarta, there was some initial concern. Some thought the ambassador should have ceded the reins to Deputy Mission Chief Allaster Cox. As the world got used to doing business with Zoom, it soon became apparent that being in Canberra was not that different from Jakarta.

In July, medical evacuations were able to resume. In the months that followed, the departing mission staff began to return. Today, only a few remain in Australia for family reasons. Quinlan had hoped to return in October, but that was delayed, and then there was a massive spike in infections in Indonesia.

Official figures suggest Indonesia has registered new cases. Vaccines are needed in a hurry to grow the economy fast enough to provide jobs for the millions of young people who join the workforce each year.

This decade was expected to bring a demographic bonus to Indonesia, as the working-age ranks swelled relative to the very old and the very young.

The pandemic means the bonus could turn into a curse.

The latest figures suggest Indonesia’s economy shrank 2.2% last year. This year, it is expected to increase by about 2-3 percent.

This is nowhere near enough to generate the number of jobs they need for new entrants to the workforce or additional unemployed due to the pandemic. Before COVID, the growth was around 5.1% and even that is not enough. So there is a huge task ahead, says Quinlan.

In 2019, the World Bank warned that Indonesia was losing out to its neighbors who had integrated into global supply chains.

Today, little has changed, with most of the Indonesian economy revolving around domestic consumption. Now that global trade is starting to pick up, the first indicators are that Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand will benefit and Indonesia will struggle because there is too much regulation.

Indonesians, 275 million people and the growing middle class, are enough magnet for many potential investors to take an interest in how omnibus law reforms are ultimately implemented.

Whatever the outcome, geography means that Australia’s interests are intertwined with those of our great neighbor to the north.

Quinlan believes that over the course of his career he has been fortunate to have been to places that are quite important to Australia which meant there was an interested audience at home for his reporting. His last posting was no exception.

People always talk about the fragile relationship with Indonesia. There is often friction with neighbors because we run up against each other over border issues, pollution; a whole range of problems.

The flip side of this tension, however, is that it forces the two governments to work together in areas largely hidden from public view. We have one of the most intimate cooperation between two countries in our region in the areas of security, law, border management, the fight against terrorism, etc.

Of course, there are differences, but those differences just make us more distinctive. We are now closely engaged with each other and have exactly the same interests in preserving the resilience of the region.

If this turns out to be, we will both be deeply affected.