Boris Johnsons climate rhetoric lacks a real action plan for change

In the resentful day after Brexit, the British Prime Minister sees an opportunity: Boris Johnson wants to position the country as a world champion in the fight against climate change. With both eyes firmly fixed on the next major global climate summit, the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which is due to take place in Glasgow in November, the British leader recently unveiled a series of new climate policies that are making headlines. 10 point planfor a green industrial revolution, it declared at the end of last year, create, support and protect hundreds of thousands of green jobs, while moving towards net zero by 2050. For the populist conservative, COP26 presents an opportunity not only to strengthen his country’s green credentials, but also to repair some of the diplomatic damage suffered during the Brexit process.

Achieving this vision may be easier said than done. The UK’s possible progress in reducing carbon emissions could stall over the next decade, jeopardizing London’s push for green diplomacy. UK climate activists are also skeptical of the Johnsons declared enthusiasm for environmental matters given the limited expenditure he has incurred on them so far. .

The UK has done relatively well over the past three decades in terms of reducing its carbon emissions, Doug Parr, policy director of Greenpeace UK, told me by email in March. According to the climate analysis site Carbon briefBritain has reduced its carbon output by about 38% since 1990 more than any other large developed economy. (The equivalent figure for Germany is32 percent; for the European Union as a whole, it is at least 24 percent.) But the scratches below the surface and Britain’s climate change records aren’t as impressive as it sounds, Parr said.

On the one hand, Britain’s success in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions reflects a series of intelligent political decisions made by successive political leaders. In 2008 then British Prime Minister Labor government Gordon Browns introduced the Climate Change Act, ahistoric legislative actwhich imposed a legal obligation on the UK to reduce emissions from 1990 levels by 80% by 2050. In 2013, then-Conservative government David Camerons introduced theCarbon floor priceregime, a de facto tax on highly polluting companies.

The other major factor leading the country to go zero carbon has been the dramatic collapse of the UK coal sector. Coaltering the Dirtiest Form of Energy in the 1960salmost 60 percentof the UK’s primary energy supply. Today, it represents barely 3 percent of supply and anegligible partemissions.

The decline of British coal is partly due to political reasons. In the 1980s then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher targeted the closure of coal mines as part of a concerted campaign against unions. Over the following decades, broader economic trends, includingramp-up of renewable energiesand cheap natural gas, have knocked the price of UK coal out of the energy market. But coal can only be phased out once and now that it’s almost gone Britain will have to find new ways reduce its emission rates, in particular by attracting more energy. used to heat UK homes and power UK industries from renewable sources.

The end of British coal means the UK has already exhausted much of the fruit at hand in its attempt to ditch fossil fuels, Magnus Davidson, an academic at the Research Institute told me in March. environment in Thurso, Scotland. Big political and economic challenges like the greening of UK transport and housing infrastructure are ahead. From now on, it will become more difficult for the country to decarbonize, Davidson said.

Recent findings from the UK’s Climate Change Committee (CCC), an independent body of experts and lawmakers tasked with tracking Britain’s climate trajectory, confirm this analysis. Since 2008, the country has managed to cap the scale of its emissions in accordance with statutory targets set by the climate change law, announced by the CCC in December 2020. But it is now on track to miss its next set of targets. as the Johnson government approaches current proposals have centered around $ 16.7 billion in spending on offshore wind, new hydrogen technologies and nuclear power, far from what will be needed if, as expected, Britain wants to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, thecommittee said.

Johnson has come under new criticism for failing to promote a comprehensive green recovery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying economic crisis. In June 2020, the Prime Minister presented plans for an FDR-style New Deal stimulus package to boost UK economic growth in the face of the pandemic and recession. Britain will not build a better one once coronavirus is contained, Conservative Party leadermentionnedlast summer; it will also rebuild greener.

Yet the government’s spending does not match its statements. Johnsons New Deal has finally risen to a fringe0.2 percentof UK GDP. In contrast, US President Joe Bidens’ recent $ 1.9 trillion economic bailout was worth around9 percentof US GDP. Additionally, in its March 2020 budget, the Johnson administration funneled huge sums of taxpayer money into carbon-intensive infrastructure projects, almost$ 38 billionfor the extension and renovation of the UK national road network, an initiative which has been criticized as likely to attract more traffic and increase emissions andcharacterizedby Friends of the Earth UK, an environmental group, as a climate destroyer.

Concerns have also been raised about the Conservatives’ stance on the future of the UK fossil fuel industry. The Johnson government has not formally abandoned the UK’s long-standing policy of maximizing the economic recovery of the North Sea,meaning Britain, which has tended to tax energy companies at a lower rate than neighboring oil-rich states like Norway, could continue to subsidize oil and gas production in its waters for a other two to three decades, generating tens of millions of tons of carbon dioxide in the process.

Maybe that’s what the country ends up doing.In September 2020, the UK Oil and Gas Authority offered afresh roundexploration licenses in the North Sea. On March 24, the Johnson government said it would tie future licenses to a series of loosely defined climate compatibility terms, cushioned by a $ 22 billion public-private investment program to help the industry achieve emission reduction targets. this would accelerate the decarbonization of UK fossil fuels. Conservative Business Secretary Kwasi Kwartengcalledinvestment, an irreversible shift away from the carbon economy that has sent a clear message around the world that the UK will be a clean energy nation.

Environmental organizations, however, were not convinced. Romain Ioualalen, activist of the Oil Change International campaign group, called for the UK to follow the lead set by other advanced economies, notably France, Denmark and New Zealand, and impose an outright ban on new oil and gas drilling in the years to come.

The tendency of Conservative parties to look both sides of the climate predates Prime Minister Johnsons, which began in July 2019. Between 2010 and 2016, as part of a massive program of public budget cuts, Cameron urged British vote blue, go green for subsidies domestic solar production and sold The fledgling UK bank Green Investment Bank, now known as the Green Investment Group, turned to an Australian investment firm. Johnson continued this trend: in March, his government discarded a $ 2 billion green house subsidy program, which had offered UK families financial incentives to install low-carbon heating systems in their homes.

For UK climate activists, the Prime Ministers’ poor environmental spending initiatives and refusal to end state support for industries actively contributing to global warming are emblematic of the Conservative Party’s contradictory approach to green issues . As always with Johnson, the rhetoric rarely matches reality, Mathew Lawrence, director of the London-based Common Wealth Policy Forum and co-author of Planet On Fire: A manifesto for the era of environmental collapse, a new book on the Green New Deal proposals, told me in February.If the Tories were really more concerned about the climate crisis, they would spend more on their much-vaunted Green Industrial Revolution than on Britain’s biggest road-building program, he said.

As if to emphasize this point, until recently, Conservative ministers had refused to intervene in the creation of anew coal minein Cumbria, in the north of England, only for abruptly stop local plans for the project after being publicly reprimanded by the CCC. The opening of a new deep coking coal mine in Cumbria will increase global emissions and have a significant impact on the UK’s legally binding carbon budgets, John Gummer, the committee chairman, wrote in a letter to the government on February 1.

With COP26 on the horizon, Johnson hopes the gap between Britain’s largely circumstantial reputation as a global environmental leader and his government’s uneven track record on climate change will go unnoticed on the stage. international. Nick Mabey, CEO of the E3G climate think tank in London, sees COP26 as the first major post-Brexit test of the UK’s diplomatic reach and, therefore, a hugely important event for the UK Conservative administration. According to Mabey, Bidens ‘new climate-sensitive White House will be at the forefront of Johnsons’ soft power strategy in the months leading up to the November summit. The UK is clearly using climate change as a way to rebuild transatlantic relations in the wake of the turbulence of the years of former US President Donald Trumps and the difficult departure of the British from the EU, Mabey said in early March.

Brexit geopolitics aside, London’s green openings to Washington and the rest of the world would have a better chance of success if Johnson had a more credible plan for Britain’s next decade to cut carbon emissions. Failure to do so could become a serious problem for the UK in more ways than one.