What is driving the growing alliance between Turkey and Ukraine?

The strategic cooperation between Ankara and Kiev is not limited to political declarations but encompasses other important areas, such as the economy, security and, in particular, the defense industries.

Relations between the two countries gained new momentum with the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and reached their peak under the administration of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who took office in 2019.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine and the growing Russian military activity in the Donbass have made the Ankara-Kiev axis a top priority for both states. In recent years, senior figures have paid several official visits.

The most recent saw President Zelensky meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on April 15 to discuss the huge deployment of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border, estimated at more than 100,000 by the European Union (EU ).

Although President Erdogan has said he hopes for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, Turkey has actively continued its assistance to strengthen the Ukrainian army in accordance with a cooperation agreement signed on February 3 in Kiev following Erdogan’s visit to Ukraine. . This military cooperation with Ukraine flourishes at the cost of difficult relations with Russia, which contain a number of contradictions on several issues in different geopolitical fields.

Turkey’s active participation in Ukrainian defense industry raised eyebrows in Russia

In the midst of the growing political crisis, Russia warned Ukraine that “the frequent violations of the ceasefire in the south-east require immediate action”, thus justifying the military reinforcement of Moscow. While this rhetoric reflects the hardening of Russia’s stance, it is likely a signal to West-backed Kiev not to act against Russian proxy forces in the region. In this regard, the open support of NATO member Turkey comes at a critical time for Ukraine.

Besides political dialogue, since 2018 Ukraine has become a key partner of Turkey in the field of military technologies by manufacturing and exporting thrusters, anti-ship and cruise missiles, radar and surveillance systems.

In 2019, Ukrspecexport, a state-owned company, and Turkish private company Baykar Makina signed a Cooperation agreement which provided for the development and production of sensitive technologies in the fields of defense and aerospace.

In addition, in October 2020, another contract between Turkish and Ukrainian engine development company Icvhenko-Progress has been signed to supply AI-35 engines for use in Turkey’s new cruise missile – Gezgin.

Overall, Turkish and Ukrainian companies are currently working on more more than 30 projects. However, the most important issue with this deep military partnership with Ukraine is Turkey’s willingness to resolve its long-standing shortcomings in producing engines for its well-known Bayraktar TB2 combat drones, produced in the country.

Therefore, Turkey has established a joint venture with Ukraine named Black Sea Shield to produce up to 48 Bayraktar TB2 combat drones domestically and develop engine technologies and guided munitions.

For Turkey, close cooperation with Ukraine means more technical knowledge, a free hand in arms exports and a buffer against Russia in the Black Sea

Cooperation between the two countries intensified during the 44-day war in the Nagorno-Karabakh region as the Azerbaijani army used Bayraktar-TB2 drones (armed with MAM-L smart munitions) with high rates of high successes against Armenia (largely armed forces). As a result, Ukraine has agreed with Turkey not only to produce, but also to export Bayraktar drones to other countries, except those to which Turkey already exports to itself.

In addition, during his visit to Kiev in February, President Erdogan signed $ 36 million in military aid to the Ukrainian army in its fight against the separatist forces in the east, in another boost to bilateral defense cooperation. From Turkey’s point of view, cooperation with Ukraine promises an end to the sanctions imposed by Western partners, which threaten to undermine the development of the Turkish defense industry.

Close cooperation with Ukraine means more technical knowledge, a free hand in arms exports and a buffer against Russia in the Black Sea. For Ukraine, new strategic alliance means reliable and powerful ally who reaffirmed his support for Kiev’s accession to NATO. Surprisingly, the United States and Turkey are in perfect agreement with Ukraine despite the difficult relations on many other issues such as the purchase of the S-400 missile system.

Without a doubt, Turkey’s active involvement in the Ukrainian defense industry has raised eyebrows in Russia. As a result, Moscow issued a statement urging several countries, including Turkey, to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine and “encourage militarist aspirations”. In addition, on April 15, Russia “unexpectedly” suspended all flights in Turkey and Tanzania due to events related to Covid-19 in those countries, which shocked the tourism industry. The decision came two days after the Zelensky-Erdogan meeting in Istanbul.

It is clear that the context of the meeting of the two leaders and Erdogan’s position on the annexation of Crimea, which he described as “illegal and illegitimate”, added more fuel to the confrontation with Russia. However, Turkey is unlikely to go further and militarily support Ukraine in the event of a full-fledged war with Russia, although it will maintain its political and technical assistance to Kiev in order to have a counterweight. against Russia in the Black Sea region. .