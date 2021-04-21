Pakistan owes $ 11.547 billion in debt to Paris Club





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan owes a total Paris Club debt of $ 11.547 billion, of which France’s bilateral loan outstanding stood at $ 1.748 billion, according to official data. Islamabad has had to pay France alone millions of dollars per year due to amortization in the form of both principal and increased amounts of medium-term loans.

France is the Secretariat of the Paris Club countries and has a great influence on this forum. The Paris Club countries have a total of 17 members and France is the second bilateral donor after Japan. The total Paris Club bilateral loan outstanding stood at $ 11.547 billion, of which Japan is the largest bilateral donor with a loan amount of $ 5.8 billion, followed by France with an outstanding credit of $ 1.748 billion.

An independent economist, who is familiar with this topic, told this scribe on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue that Prime Minister Imran Khan suggested that all Muslim countries at the OIC bloc level should boycott French products to make this campaign effective because if Islamabad made no unilateral effort, it would never become so effective. He said that in order to analyze economic relations with France, it was necessary to analyze the situation on the ground. If the entire Muslim Ummah unites, then an effective campaign to boycott French products could be launched, he added. Official data available with The News showed Pakistan had to repay debt repayment to France in the order of $ 9 million in the current fiscal year, $ 165 million in next fiscal year, $ 80 million in fiscal year 2022-23 and a total of $ 335 million over the next two years.

As a result of net foreign direct investment (FDI), Pakistan has received between $ 0.941 and $ 35.441 million over the past five years, we learn.

France has made a total investment of around $ 1 billion over the past 12 years. Net FDI data has shown that French companies have made substantial investments in different sectors of the Pakistani economy over the past 10 years.

According to official data available with The News, Pakistan has received net FDI in various ranges over the past 10 years, with France’s net FDI amounting to $ 17.9 million in fiscal year 2010-11, -0.536 million dollars in 2011-12, 27 million dollars in 2012 -13, 96.257 million dollars in 2013-2014, -214.948 million dollars in 2014-2015 and 97.729 million dollars in 2015-2016. Over the past five years, Pakistan has received net FDI from France in the order of $ 35.441 million in fiscal year 2016-2017, $ 6.825 million in 2017-18, $ 12.373 million in 2018-2019, – $ 1.169 million in 2019-20 and $ 0.941 million. during the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year 2020-21.

Pakistani exports are between 22 and 23 billion dollars per year and half of the exports go to the European Union (EU), including France. The EU comprises 27 member countries and France is the first among the 27 member bloc’s committee for the importation of Pakistani products, including textiles.

The European Union is Pakistan’s biggest export partner. Indeed, Pakistani products enjoy duty-free access in the 27 member states of the European Union (EU) on 91 percent of tariff lines under the special incentive agreement for good governance. and the sustainable development of the EU, known as SPG Plus, since 1 January 2014. The Third Biennial Review of SPG Plus (2018-2019) was successfully completed in March 2020 and this facility will continue for Pakistan. The fourth biennial review of the SPG Plus (2020-2021) has officially started and the next EU monitoring mission to Pakistan is expected later this year after the end of the Covid-19 crises. As a result of this agreement, Pakistan’s total trade volume with the EU increased from $ 11,960.59 million in 2013-14 to $ 14,158.29 million in 2018-2019.

Exports to the EU reached US $ 5,922 million in July-March FY2020, compared to US $ 5,736 million in the corresponding period last year, with growth of 3.8 percent. Imports from the EU reached US $ 3,328 million in July-March FY2020, compared to US $ 3,747 million in the corresponding period last year, with negative growth of 9 percent.

Experts said that based on outstanding bilateral loans, net FDI and Pakistani exports to the EU and France, policymakers can now finalize an informed decision to boycott French products effectively. The experts, who had experience in dealing with these countries, said Pakistan should not consider France as an autonomous country because if the French ambassador was ousted, they would treat it as a gesture against the whole European Union. (EU) with members from 27 countries. in its fold. EU members might prefer to recall their ambassadors in stages to show their strength.

