Have big technologies become too big? American repression seeks an answer





1. How far does the United States go?

In the final months of the Trump administration, the US Department of Justice sued Alphabet Inc.’s Google and the Federal Trade Commission sued Facebook Inc. over allegations that they violated antitrust laws. These are the biggest antitrust actions against a tech giant since the United States sued Microsoft Corp. over two decades ago. State attorneys general across the country have joined the federal lawsuits against Facebook and Google, while Texas led another group that sued Google over its role in the online advertising market. Also in late 2020, the House Judiciary Committees’ antitrust subcommittee released a report accusing Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook of abusing their market power. This panel chairman, Democrat David Cicilline of Rhode Island, has pledged to follow through on legislative proposals.

2. Are tech giants really monopolies?

They are powerful, of course. In the United States, Google and Facebook together collect more than half of digital ad spend, and Apple Inc. has about half of the smartphone market. The Chamber’s antitrust report estimates that 50% or more of e-commerce sales in the United States go through Amazon.com Inc .; that 99% of mobile devices in the United States and around the world run on Apple iOS or Google Android systems; that Google captures about 89% of all general search queries in the United States; and that the Facebook app reached 74% of US smartphone users in December 2019. But in the context of modern antitrust law enforcement, these percentages alone are not enough to alert regulators in the United States, which have long ceased to equate big and bad.

3. So what is the point of antitrust law enforcement?

What is illegal for a monopoly is to abuse its market power to prevent rivals from threatening its position. (In the U.S. case against Microsoft, a federal judge ruled that the software giant did just that.) U.S. law sets the bar higher than the European Union for finding abuse of dominance, which means that ‘It’s easier to come up against antitrust restrictions in Europe. The EU has filed three antitrust lawsuits against Google in as many years, resulting in penalties totaling $ 9.3 billion, while the US has chosen not to lay charges for some of the same acts. Yet Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple are all grappling with criticism that they have crossed a line in taking action to quash the competition.

4. How do tech giants abuse their power?

As intermediaries for today’s essential products and services, technology platforms have a leverage effect on producers and consumers. They control vast amounts of data about their customers, raising concerns about privacy threats. And they compete with many who depend on their platforms, a potential conflict that is fueling calls for tech companies to break up. Tech giants are also expanding by nabbing potential rivals who could threaten their market share. Data compiled by Bloomberg shows that the Big Five – Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft – have made more than 600 acquisitions in the past decade worth more than $ 200 billion.

5. What can be done to break businesses down?

The Cicillines report recommended what it calls a Glass-Steagall law for the tech industry, a reference to the Depression-era law that separated commercial and investment banking. In the Senate, Democrat Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota offered to give antitrust officials new tools to stop tech company mergers and crack down on anti-competitive behavior.

6. How often does the United States attack monopolies?

Until last year’s Google and Facebook cases, the Microsoft lawsuit was the last major monopolization case brought by the United States. The 20-year drought between these events is cited by those who argue that law enforcement has been too timid. President Barack Obama’s administration promised to crack down on dominant companies in 2009, but did not follow through. The number of monopoly cases brought by the United States has fallen sharply, from an average of 15.7 cases per year from 1970 to 1999 to less than three between 2000 and 2014.

7. Is Antitrust Thought Out of Date?

Some lawyers and economists believe it is time to move beyond the application of traditional antitrust laws to consider the effects of the merger on innovation, employment and consumer privacy. A new line of thinking called New Brandeis School (ridiculed as hipster antitrust by critics) would completely rewrite the playbook and prevent, for example, tech platforms from vertically integrating into other industries. Cicillin noted that the major antitrust laws were drafted over 100 years ago – the Sherman Act of 1890 and the Clayton Act of 1914. The House antitrust report that Cicillin oversaw calls for restrictions on de new mergers, a review of antitrust beyond consumer welfare and, potentially, the forced dissolution of tech companies. Lina Khan, whom Biden named to the FTC, who was one of the authors of the panel report.

8. What are companies saying?

That they face competition among their businesses, both from established tech companies and new startups. Google may be the dominant search engine in the world, but nearly half of Americans start their product searches on Amazon, according to a survey. Facebook claims that countless services like TikTok, Snapchat, and Twitter compete for user attention. Amazon says its own line of products that compete with third-party sellers means more choice for consumers and is no different from physical retailers who sell their own branded products alongside well-known brands on their shelves.

